University Book Store Headlines: 9.09.2021

PURDUE RECRUITING
Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com chat recap - GoldandBlack.com
Fenwick’s Liston commits to play football at Purdue - OakPark.com
Purdue went a long way to find its new 2022 big man target - GoldandBlack.com
West Lafayette football's Mariere Omonode is 'total package' - JCOnline.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
So far, so good for overhauled Purdue defense built on - GoldandBlack.com
Will he play in 2021 or not? Either way, James impressing in practice - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue football players in NFL | Kerrigan signs with Eagles; Moore, Barnes set for debuts - JCOnline.com
UConn depth chart & breakdown for Purdue - TheUConnBlog.com
IU's Tom Allen has 18th best DI football contract in nation, from a coach's perspective - IndyStar.com
Clemson is done! Texas will win the Big 12! Well, we bring some reality to your Week 1 conclusions - ESPN.com
Big 12 expansion: How adding BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, UCF may change college football's power structure - CBSSports.com
FAU QB N'Kosi Perry signs first NIL deal with alcohol company - SI.com
Forde-Yard Dash: Rivals or nearby opponents? -SI.com
ESPN's Todd McShay taking leave of absence to focus on health - Yahoo.com
What's next in college football realignment? A common sense plan to bond Group of 5 - Yahoo.com
A Kansas win means there's a new No. 1 in college football's Bottom 10 - ESPN.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue's Big Ten schedule released - GoldandBlack.com
Title within reach | Breaking down Purdue basketball's 20-game Big Ten schedule - JCOnline.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Purdue to administer booster shots; managing COVID-19 in the coming months - Exponent.com
Boilermakers welcome Wildcats to West Lafayette - PurdueSports.com
Purdue's 18-Game B1G slate unveiled - PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Dan Roman (1951) Wide Receiver, Football
Tony Brown (1969) Cornerback, Football
Mark Secrest (1973) Offensive Tackle, Football
Chris McKay (1976) Defensive Back, Football
Jonte Lindsey (1985) Cornerback, Football
