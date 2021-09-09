 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
football

University Book Store Headlines: 9.09.2021

GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE RECRUITING

Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com chat recap - GoldandBlack.com

Fenwick’s Liston commits to play football at Purdue - OakPark.com

Purdue went a long way to find its new 2022 big man target - GoldandBlack.com

West Lafayette football's Mariere Omonode is 'total package' - JCOnline.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

So far, so good for overhauled Purdue defense built on - GoldandBlack.com

Will he play in 2021 or not? Either way, James impressing in practice - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue football players in NFL | Kerrigan signs with Eagles; Moore, Barnes set for debuts - JCOnline.com

UConn depth chart & breakdown for Purdue - TheUConnBlog.com

IU's Tom Allen has 18th best DI football contract in nation, from a coach's perspective - IndyStar.com

Clemson is done! Texas will win the Big 12! Well, we bring some reality to your Week 1 conclusions - ESPN.com

Big 12 expansion: How adding BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, UCF may change college football's power structure - CBSSports.com

FAU QB N'Kosi Perry signs first NIL deal with alcohol company - SI.com

Forde-Yard Dash: Rivals or nearby opponents? -SI.com

ESPN's Todd McShay taking leave of absence to focus on health - Yahoo.com

What's next in college football realignment? A common sense plan to bond Group of 5 - Yahoo.com

A Kansas win means there's a new No. 1 in college football's Bottom 10 - ESPN.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue's Big Ten schedule released - GoldandBlack.com

Title within reach | Breaking down Purdue basketball's 20-game Big Ten schedule - JCOnline.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Purdue to administer booster shots; managing COVID-19 in the coming months - Exponent.com

Boilermakers welcome Wildcats to West Lafayette - PurdueSports.com

Purdue's 18-Game B1G slate unveiled - PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Dan Roman (1951) Wide Receiver, Football

Tony Brown (1969) Cornerback, Football

Mark Secrest (1973) Offensive Tackle, Football

Chris McKay (1976) Defensive Back, Football

Jonte Lindsey (1985) Cornerback, Football

