University Book Store Headlines: 9.1.2021
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Pivotal season awaits Jeff Brohm — Journal and Courier ($)
Oregon State QB overcomes late start to win job — Corvallis Gazette-Times
Tuesday post-practice notes — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Receivers look good, but how do other units rate? — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Opponent View: Oregon State — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue lands offensive lineman Jimmy Liston — GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue's sixth in ESPN rankings — ESPN.com
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Soccer: Griffith and Kevdzija Named Big Ten Athletes of the Week — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Tim Fisher (1965) Guard, Men's Basketball
Dave Kovaleski (1967) Linebacker, Football
Gary Ware (1983) Forward, Men's Basketball
Korey Spates (1987) Guard, Men's Basketball
David Day (1997) Cornerback, Football
Aidan O'Connell (1998) Quarterback, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.