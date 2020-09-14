University Book Store Headlines: 9.14.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
If Big Ten presidents/chancellors vote to play football in the fall, then all B1G schools will play, sources told @Stadium. Earlier reports indicated if presidents voted to play, some B1G schools might opt not to play, but that will not be the case, source said— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 14, 2020
Congratulations to @RyanKerrigan91 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/mv9aJYFcn6— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) September 13, 2020
Brees: 1— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 13, 2020
Brady: 0
The first battle of the veteran QBs goes to Brees 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZxKDDu6dQj
Another @NFL record: nobody has thrown more passes in league history than @DrewBrees! #Saints pic.twitter.com/dZ0urtQj5A— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 13, 2020
Raheem Mostert is gone in a flash for the 76-yard TD! @RMos_8Ball #FTTB— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2020
📺: #AZvsSF on FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/5o8cWoN1yf pic.twitter.com/MBlWHoKgDp
Purdue's top defensive assistant coaches - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Decision looms on Big Ten season - GoldandBlack.com
States of Illinois and Indiana take different football paths - Champaign Journal-Gazette
Expenses remain in absence of revenue - Journal & Courier
Time Warp: Sept. 12, 1992 - GoldandBlack.com
Catching up with Landon Johnson - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Jay Simpson's take: No fans, not as much fun - Champaign Journal-Gazette
OTHER SPORTS AND RELATED
Purdue COVID plan manageable so far - Journal & Courier
Bar seating returns for Greater Lafayette dinner time - Journal & Courier
Gold and Black @30 --2017-18 - GoldandBlack.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Tim Alspaugh (1961) Running Back, Football
Kent Somers (1963) Center, Football
Mark Wohlford (1987) Guard, Men's Basketball
Sean Collins (1990) Cornerback, Football
Gregory Phillips (1995) Wide Receiver, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.