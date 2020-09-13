Gold and Black Illustrated is celebrating 30 years of publishing. Over the next last few months and for the next three weeks, we will continue our look at each publishing year, reflecting on some key moments.

1997 and 2017...Two football seasons unlike any other in my memory.

There is nothing quite like an unexpected surprise to ignite a fan base. And that is the common thread between those two seasons.

And while it fell short of what happened in '97, coach Jeff Brohm's '17 team did something I didn't think was possible: It filled Ross-Ade Stadium with fans. Back in '97, I didn't think it was possible that the Boilermaker faithful could come back in the way it did, but it did ... thanks in part to having Notre Dame on the schedule and beating the Irish in Week 2 in dramatic fashion.

Twenty years later, I would put even more money down that a resurgence wasn't possible. There was no Notre Dame on the schedule (with built-in capacity, or near-capacity, crowd). The fan base had left Purdue football for all intents and purposes during the Darrell Hazell era.

But Brohm brought 'em back in numbers I didn't foresee. And he and his teams did it quickly. First was an impressive, effort-driven performance against Brohm's alma mater Louisville at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Yes, Purdue fell a touchdown short, but it was the way it played that earned fans' attention and ultimately respect. Despite being a near four-touchdown underdog, the Boilermakers not only competed, but had a chance to win against the Cardinals and their reining Heisman Trophy quarterback Lamar Jackson. It was all about effort and it didn't take the Boilermaker fans but 30 minutes of football against the 'Ville to know they had something good brewing.

And in Week 2, the momentum picked up. It helped that his first home game was a unique Friday night contest and a surprisingly easy romp over Ohio University. Well executed trick plays and a festive atmosphere made for one of the more fun night games ever (to date). Brohm's team, though not flush with game-breakers, was fun to watch.

But there is nothing like exceeding expectations in sports. Especially in the first season as a head coach. When underdog Purdue bulldozed Missouri on the road by 32 points, there was a lot of anticipation for the Homecoming game the next week vs. coach Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines. Yes, Michigan throttled Purdue in the second half on a scorching afternoon, but a capacity crowd of 60,042 saw it ... and that was the story of the day.

Purdue officials aggressively marketed tickets, and the place was full. Football was fun again in West Lafayette.

There were bumps in the road in the 2017 season. Losses at Rutgers and vs. Nebraska, where Purdue couldn't hold a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter, brought things back down to earth a bit. But just when one thought Purdue would be home for the bowl season, it went out and won at Iowa and vs. IU to qualify for a bowl.

Again, it was fresh and exciting. And then to head to Santa Clara and defeat Arizona in the Redbox Bowl in dramatic last-minute fashion put the icing on the cake of the most memorable 7-6 season in Purdue football history.

You haven't forgotten the name Anthony Mahoungou yet, have you? I suppose no true Purdue fan ever will.