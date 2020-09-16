University Book Store Headlines: 9.16.2020
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue Recruiting Rewind: 1999 - GoldandBlack.com
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 15, 2020
Hot mic on Nebraska’s chancellor: “We’re getting ready to announce the Huskers and Big Ten football tonight”
pic.twitter.com/X2wQzDSetB
The Big Ten presidents are punting the ball to each other on fourth-and-1 from the 37-yard line. Very on brand.— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) September 16, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Big Ten announcement came and went - Huskersonline | Chicago Tribune
Patrick: 'You can expect Big Ten football, but not all schools will play' - The Spun
IU's Allen -- 'Big, fat, juicy, stressful situation' - Bloomington Herald-Times
NFC South QBs PFF grade/rank after Week 1:— PFF (@PFF) September 14, 2020
1. Matt Ryan - 83.8 (6th)
2. Tom Brady - 82.9 (7th)
3. Drew Brees - 57.5 (21st)
4. Teddy Bridgewater - 55.8 (24th) pic.twitter.com/olYM5hOacI
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Mailbag: Point guard - GoldandBlack.com
What if Gene Keady left for Arizona State in 1989 - GoldandBlack.com
Filling the leadership void - GoldandBlack.com
OTHER SPORTS AND RELATED
Purdue crushes enrollment record - Journal & Courier
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
About 70% of all those who have tested positive experience mild to no symptoms, according to Dr. Esteban Ramirez, chief medical officer of the Protect Purdue Health Center. pic.twitter.com/AyaoyfM6oP— Purdue Exponent (@purdueexponent) September 15, 2020
Bob Kress (dec.) (1950) Running Back, Football
Ae'rianna Harris (1998) Forward, Women's Basketball
Trevion Williams (2000) Forward, Men's Basketball
