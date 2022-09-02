News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-02 07:14:15 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 9.2.2022

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Grading the Boilermakers: Purdue-Penn State - GoldandBlack.com

10 observations from last night's loss to Penn State - GoldandBlack.com

Brees is 'all in' on Boilermaker Alliance - GoldandBlack.com

Last Word from Purdue's loss to Penn State - GoldandBlack.com

3-2-1 of Purdue's loss to Penn State - GoldandBlack.com

Post game analysis from Penn State - Penn State (Rivals)

PURDUE RECRUITING

T&W Presents Boiling Over: Purdue recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Soccer loses at Kansas - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Steve Murphy (1950) Defensive Back, Football

Ed Patton (1953) Quarterback, Football

Seth Morris (1979) Offensive Tackle, Football

BOILERMAKERS BORN SEPTEMBER 3

Marion Griffin (1946) Offensive End, Football

Donn Smith (1949) Offensive Tackle, Football

Jim Renie (1949) Defensive Back, Football

Mike Renie (1949) Kicker, Football

Jeff Lee (1966) Cornerback, Football

Stephen Scheffler (1967) Center, Men's Basketball

Rick Smith (1969) Strong Safety, Football

Jay Wittig (1971) Defensive End, Football

Dartanian Sanders (1974) Fullback, Football

Rashad Frazier (1992) Defensive End, Football

BOILERMAKERS BORN SEPTEMBER 4

Jesse Townsend (1956) Wide Receiver, Football

Steve Lavin (1964) Assistant Coach, Men's Basketball

John Morrell (1965) Offensive Tackle, Football

Daemeon Grier (1979) Defensive Tackle, Football

Travis Dorsch (1979) Kicker-Punter, Football

Joe Whitest (1984) Wide Receiver, Football

Cameron Cermin (1993) Offensive Lineman, Football

Elijah Ball (1999) Defensive Back, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}