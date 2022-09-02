University Book Store Headlines: 9.2.2022
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Grading the Boilermakers: Purdue-Penn State - GoldandBlack.com
10 observations from last night's loss to Penn State - GoldandBlack.com
Brees is 'all in' on Boilermaker Alliance - GoldandBlack.com
Last Word from Purdue's loss to Penn State - GoldandBlack.com
3-2-1 of Purdue's loss to Penn State - GoldandBlack.com
Post game analysis from Penn State - Penn State (Rivals)
PURDUE RECRUITING
T&W Presents Boiling Over: Purdue recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Soccer loses at Kansas - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Steve Murphy (1950) Defensive Back, Football
Ed Patton (1953) Quarterback, Football
Seth Morris (1979) Offensive Tackle, Football
BOILERMAKERS BORN SEPTEMBER 3
Marion Griffin (1946) Offensive End, Football
Donn Smith (1949) Offensive Tackle, Football
Jim Renie (1949) Defensive Back, Football
Mike Renie (1949) Kicker, Football
Jeff Lee (1966) Cornerback, Football
Stephen Scheffler (1967) Center, Men's Basketball
Rick Smith (1969) Strong Safety, Football
Jay Wittig (1971) Defensive End, Football
Dartanian Sanders (1974) Fullback, Football
Rashad Frazier (1992) Defensive End, Football
BOILERMAKERS BORN SEPTEMBER 4
Jesse Townsend (1956) Wide Receiver, Football
Steve Lavin (1964) Assistant Coach, Men's Basketball
John Morrell (1965) Offensive Tackle, Football
Daemeon Grier (1979) Defensive Tackle, Football
Travis Dorsch (1979) Kicker-Punter, Football
Joe Whitest (1984) Wide Receiver, Football
Cameron Cermin (1993) Offensive Lineman, Football
Elijah Ball (1999) Defensive Back, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.