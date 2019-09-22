University Book Store Headlines: 9.23.2019
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Matt Painter: The most malleable coach in college basketball — NBC Sports
“You guys are so connected. That will be your biggest strength and will carry you a long way this year.”— Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) September 22, 2019
Great weekend with the Navy SEALs. pic.twitter.com/81LBzcXjRb
PURDUE FOOTBALL
GoldandBlack.com Sunday night live chat: Injuries, Minnesota, defense and more— GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue's five most surprising players — GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten Power Rankings — Journal and Courier ($)
Tulane beat Houston using fake kneel-down play Purdue once ran— SI.com
Bowl projections — CBS Sports
PURDUE RECRUITING
GoldandBlack.com Sunday night live chat: Hunter Dickinson and more— GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue 2021 commit Preston Terrell helps Brownsburg to win — Interview | Highlights
OTHER
Soccer: Purdue knocks off ranked and unbeaten Iowa — PurdueSports.com
Tennis: Saturday recap — PurdueSports.com
Volleyball: Purdue beats Eastern Michigan — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Rick Risinger (1950) Guard, Men's Basketball
Jack Beery (1964) Tight End, Football
Jerry Boat (1964) Center, Football
Craig Davisson (1969) Linebacker, Football
Cuonzo Martin (1971) Guard/Forward, Men's Basketball
Ivan Kartelo (1979) Center, Men's Basketball
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.