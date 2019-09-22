News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-22 23:31:34 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 9.23.2019

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Matt Painter: The most malleable coach in college basketball — NBC Sports

PURDUE FOOTBALL

GoldandBlack.com Sunday night live chat: Injuries, Minnesota, defense and more— GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue's five most surprising players — GoldandBlack.com

Big Ten Power Rankings — Journal and Courier ($)

Tulane beat Houston using fake kneel-down play Purdue once ran— SI.com

Bowl projections — CBS Sports

PURDUE RECRUITING

GoldandBlack.com Sunday night live chat: Hunter Dickinson and more— GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue 2021 commit Preston Terrell helps Brownsburg to win — Interview | Highlights

OTHER

Soccer: Purdue knocks off ranked and unbeaten Iowa — PurdueSports.com

Tennis: Saturday recap — PurdueSports.com

Volleyball: Purdue beats Eastern Michigan — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Rick Risinger (1950) Guard, Men's Basketball

Jack Beery (1964) Tight End, Football

Jerry Boat (1964) Center, Football

Craig Davisson (1969) Linebacker, Football

Cuonzo Martin (1971) Guard/Forward, Men's Basketball

Ivan Kartelo (1979) Center, Men's Basketball

