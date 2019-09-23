News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 9.24.2019

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Brohm believes Sindelar 'making progress'; injury updates — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier ($)

First Look: Minnesota — GoldandBlack.com

Are 3-0 Gophers under-rated or over-rated? — Minneapolis Star-Tribune

Minnesota getting injured players back — Minneapolis Star-Tribune | Pioneer Press

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue trains with Navy SEALs — PurdueSports.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Week 5: Purdue's 2020 commitments' weekend results — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue Recruiting Roundup: Hunter Dickinson and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

OTHER

Raven Colvin, Rosevelt Colvin's daughter and Purdue recruit, starring in volleyball — Indianapolis Star ($)

Volleyball: Duo honored — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

John Mann (1959) Offensive Tackle, Football

Jeff Hill (1972) Wide Receiver, Football

Scott Carroll (1984) Quarterback, Football

D'J Edwards (1998) Wide Receiver, Football

Aaron Wheeler (1998) Forward, Men's Basketball

