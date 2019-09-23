Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Listen to this week's Gold and Black Radio podcast, as Purdue returns to action following the bye. What's good, what's not before Minnesota: https://t.co/w7nSWdNZOg

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.