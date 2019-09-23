University Book Store Headlines: 9.24.2019
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Brohm believes Sindelar 'making progress'; injury updates — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier ($)
First Look: Minnesota — GoldandBlack.com
Are 3-0 Gophers under-rated or over-rated? — Minneapolis Star-Tribune
Minnesota getting injured players back — Minneapolis Star-Tribune | Pioneer Press
Listen to this week's Gold and Black Radio podcast, as Purdue returns to action following the bye. What's good, what's not before Minnesota: https://t.co/w7nSWdNZOg— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) September 23, 2019
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue trains with Navy SEALs — PurdueSports.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Week 5: Purdue's 2020 commitments' weekend results — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue Recruiting Roundup: Hunter Dickinson and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OTHER
Raven Colvin, Rosevelt Colvin's daughter and Purdue recruit, starring in volleyball — Indianapolis Star ($)
Volleyball: Duo honored — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
John Mann (1959) Offensive Tackle, Football
Jeff Hill (1972) Wide Receiver, Football
Scott Carroll (1984) Quarterback, Football
D'J Edwards (1998) Wide Receiver, Football
Aaron Wheeler (1998) Forward, Men's Basketball
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.