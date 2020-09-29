University Book Store Headlines: 9.29.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
HBD, @DUSTINKELLER81! 🎈🎁🎂— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) September 25, 2020
Here's one of the former @BoilerFootball star's 16 career TD grabs to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/hpbI3YPzfx
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue readies again for training camp - GoldandBlack.com
Five Big Ten teams with the most to gain - Rivals.com
Drew Brees was working on 'non-existent' relationship with mother at time of her mysterious death - Sportscasting.com
AP Top 25: Florida jumps up to No. 3, Ohio State re-enters poll at No. 6 - Yahoo.com
College football bowl projections: Oklahoma's upset loss is Oregon's playoff gain amid shakeup - CBSSports.com
With fans barred from fall games, students weigh viewing options - PurdueExponent.com
Mike Norvell returning, will coach Saturday for Florida State after testing positive for COVID-19 - Yahoo.com
Ohio State Buckeyes' Shaun Wade, Wyatt Davis OK'd to play after opting back in - ESPN.com
Indiana Hoosiers lose key defensive starter Marcelino Ball to torn ACL - ESPN.com
Forde-Yard Dash: Winners and Losers of College Football's Unprecedented September - SI.com
COVID-19 test results that triggered Georgia State-Charlotte postponement read incorrectly - ESPN.com
The Monday After: Why every top College Football Playoff contender besides Alabama and Clemson stinks - CBSSports.com
#FlashbackFriday to David Teague's then-career day (19 points) vs. No. 2 Duke in the 2003 Great Alaska Shootout final.@SuperTeague | @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/MTY9DaajvM— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) September 25, 2020
PURDUE RECRUITING
Week 6: Purdue's football commitments' weekend results - GoldandBlack.com
Two former @PurdueBaseball greats will start the #MLBPlayoffs this week.— Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) September 28, 2020
Read about it and all the #ProBoilers 🚂 results in this week's #BoilerMade presented by @indiana_kitchen. https://t.co/QTIBskd3Am
PURDUE BASKETBALL
GoldandBlack.com Purdue Basketball Mailbag: The starting five - GoldandBlack.com
👀 Soon. pic.twitter.com/BnF4GReNQq— Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) September 25, 2020
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Student-athletes part of University-imposed suspensions - GoldandBlack.com
Undeterred by COVID-19, students socialize at Engineering Fountain - PurdueExponent.com
‘No evidence of community spread’: How is Purdue doing it? - PurdueExponent.com
Professor's lawsuit alleges tenure was rejected because of sex, ethnicity - PurdueExponent.com
Late-night bar, restaurant restrictions too much, Lafayette mayor tells health officer - JCOnline.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Dan Palombizio (1962) Forward, Men's Basketball
Aaron Hall (1973) Linebacker, Football
Dan Maly (1975) Offensive Tackle, Football
Edwin Watson (1976) Running Back, Football
Mackenzie Curless (1976) Forward, Women's Basketball
Sam Garvin (1998) Offensive Line, Football
Nick Sipe (1998) Quarterback, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.