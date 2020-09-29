 Purdue University Boilermakers | football
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-29 05:43:42 -0500') }} football

University Book Store Headlines: 9.29.2020

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue readies again for training camp - GoldandBlack.com

Five Big Ten teams with the most to gain - Rivals.com

Drew Brees was working on 'non-existent' relationship with mother at time of her mysterious death - Sportscasting.com

AP Top 25: Florida jumps up to No. 3, Ohio State re-enters poll at No. 6 - Yahoo.com

College football bowl projections: Oklahoma's upset loss is Oregon's playoff gain amid shakeup - CBSSports.com

With fans barred from fall games, students weigh viewing options - PurdueExponent.com

Mike Norvell returning, will coach Saturday for Florida State after testing positive for COVID-19 - Yahoo.com

Ohio State Buckeyes' Shaun Wade, Wyatt Davis OK'd to play after opting back in - ESPN.com

Indiana Hoosiers lose key defensive starter Marcelino Ball to torn ACL - ESPN.com

Forde-Yard Dash: Winners and Losers of College Football's Unprecedented September - SI.com

COVID-19 test results that triggered Georgia State-Charlotte postponement read incorrectly - ESPN.com

The Monday After: Why every top College Football Playoff contender besides Alabama and Clemson stinks - CBSSports.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Week 6: Purdue's football commitments' weekend results - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

GoldandBlack.com Purdue Basketball Mailbag: The starting five - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Student-athletes part of University-imposed suspensions - GoldandBlack.com

Undeterred by COVID-19, students socialize at Engineering Fountain - PurdueExponent.com

‘No evidence of community spread’: How is Purdue doing it? - PurdueExponent.com

Professor's lawsuit alleges tenure was rejected because of sex, ethnicity - PurdueExponent.com

Late-night bar, restaurant restrictions too much, Lafayette mayor tells health officer - JCOnline.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Dan Palombizio (1962) Forward, Men's Basketball

Aaron Hall (1973) Linebacker, Football

Dan Maly (1975) Offensive Tackle, Football

Edwin Watson (1976) Running Back, Football

Mackenzie Curless (1976) Forward, Women's Basketball

Sam Garvin (1998) Offensive Line, Football

Nick Sipe (1998) Quarterback, Football

{{ article.author_name }}