Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Notebook: Jeff Brohm's Monday Purdue press conference — GoldandBlack.com

Jeff Brohm: 'We were not aggressive enough' — Journal and Courier ($)

Purdue can produce big plays, but turnovers must be cleaned up — Journal and Courier ($)

Rondale Moore on punt returns and more — GoldandBlack.com

First Look: Vanderbilt — GoldandBlack.com