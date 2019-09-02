University Book Store Headlines: 9.3.2019
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Notebook: Jeff Brohm's Monday Purdue press conference — GoldandBlack.com
Jeff Brohm: 'We were not aggressive enough' — Journal and Courier ($)
Purdue can produce big plays, but turnovers must be cleaned up — Journal and Courier ($)
Rondale Moore on punt returns and more — GoldandBlack.com
First Look: Vanderbilt — GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Week 2: Purdue's 2020 football commitments' results — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue's still No. 1 for Bryce Austin — Rivals.com ($)
Purdue Recruiting Roundup: Basketball center targets, 2021 recruits and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OTHER
Golf: Boilermakers finish runners-up at Island Resort Intercollegiate — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Marion Griffin (1946) Offensive End, Football
Donn Smith (1949) Offensive Tackle, Football
Jim Renie (1949) Defensive Back, Football
Mike Renie (1949) Kicker, Football
Jeff Lee (1966) Cornerback, Football
Stephen Scheffler (1967) Center, Men's Basketball
Rick Smith (1969) Strong Safety, Football
Jay Wittig (1971) Defensive End, Football
Dartanian Sanders (1974) Fullback, Football
Rashad Frazier (1992) Defensive End, Football
