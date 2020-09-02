GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 9.3.2020

University Book Store Headlines: 9.3.2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Weekly Word: The Big Ten's communication breakdown, what's next and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue Recruiting Rewind: The 1997 class — GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com Chat: On football — GoldandBlack.com ($)
What does a split college football season mean for the playoff, bowl games and the Heisman? — ESPN.com
Are you ready for some ugly football? — Yahoo Sports
Purdue football benefactor Bob Rohrman passes away — Journal and Courier
PURDUE BASKETBALL
NCAA pushing for Nov. 25 start — CBS Sports
Weekly Word: Regarding the NCAA Tournament — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE RECRUITING
GoldandBlack.com Chat: Intel on Purdue targets — GoldandBlack.com ($)
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Marion Griffin (1946) Offensive End, Football
Donn Smith (1949) Offensive Tackle, Football
Jim Renie (1949) Defensive Back, Football
Mike Renie (1949) Kicker, Football
Jeff Lee (1966) Cornerback, Football
Stephen Scheffler (1967) Center, Men's Basketball
Rick Smith (1969) Strong Safety, Football
Jay Wittig (1971) Defensive End, Football
Dartanian Sanders (1974) Fullback, Football
Rashad Frazier (1992) Defensive End, Football
