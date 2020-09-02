 GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 9.3.2020
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-02 22:51:22 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 9.3.2020

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Weekly Word: The Big Ten's communication breakdown, what's next and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue Recruiting Rewind: The 1997 class — GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com Chat: On football — GoldandBlack.com ($)

What does a split college football season mean for the playoff, bowl games and the Heisman? — ESPN.com

Are you ready for some ugly football? — Yahoo Sports

Purdue football benefactor Bob Rohrman passes away — Journal and Courier

PURDUE BASKETBALL

NCAA pushing for Nov. 25 start — CBS Sports

Weekly Word: Regarding the NCAA Tournament — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE RECRUITING

GoldandBlack.com Chat: Intel on Purdue targets — GoldandBlack.com ($)

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Marion Griffin (1946) Offensive End, Football

Donn Smith (1949) Offensive Tackle, Football

Jim Renie (1949) Defensive Back, Football

Mike Renie (1949) Kicker, Football

Jeff Lee (1966) Cornerback, Football

Stephen Scheffler (1967) Center, Men's Basketball

Rick Smith (1969) Strong Safety, Football

Jay Wittig (1971) Defensive End, Football

Dartanian Sanders (1974) Fullback, Football

Rashad Frazier (1992) Defensive End, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}