University Book Store Headlines: 9.30.2020

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

PURDUE FOOTBALL

GoldandBlack.com projected depth chart: Defense/ST - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue in the pros: Week 3 - GoldandBlack.com

Who will lead Purdue in rushing? Tackles? Catches? We predict team leaders - GoldandBlack.com

With near-empty stands, college football's home-field advantage on pace to be worst in 15 years - CBSSports.com

Notre Dame announces 18 positive COVID-19 tests, 25 players in isolation after latest outbreak - Yahoo.com

Notre Dame's Brian Kelly: Coronavirus outbreak stemmed from team pregame meal - Yahoo.com

Forde-Yard Dash: Five things to know for college football in October - SI.com

Camp restart: Key questions face Purdue - JCOnline.com

Heisman Watch: Two SEC QBs join Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields in the top five - ESPN.com

Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson reveals he tested positive for COVID-19 as team postponed games - CBSSports.com

Star players at Ohio State, Michigan cleared to play after opting back in - Yahoo.com

Former playoff committee members dish on 2020's unique challenge - SI.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Purdue target Jalen Washington is the Region's next blue-chipper - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue recruiting rewind: 2001 - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Why mid- and low-major college basketball programs are in big trouble without buy games - ESPN.com

College basketball's biggest question: Will daily testing allow avoidance of contact-tracing quarantine rules? - CBSSports.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Plexiglas barriers effective only for direct interactions - PurdueExponent.com

Where Else would the 'piano man' go? - PurdueExponent.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Jay Mackey (1944) Center, Football

Kevin Motts (1957) Linebacker, Football

Bob DeBesse (1959) Assistant Coach, Football

Christan Graham (1984) Cornerback, Football

Logan Link (1988) Safety, Football

Willie Lane (1998) Defensive Line, Football

