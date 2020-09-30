University Book Store Headlines: 9.30.2020
Out delivering meals for Dining to Make a Difference!— Cliff Avril (@cliffavril) September 29, 2020
Thanks to everyone for supporting the foundation and our work. pic.twitter.com/whE2rqUmc6
PURDUE FOOTBALL
GoldandBlack.com projected depth chart: Defense/ST - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue in the pros: Week 3 - GoldandBlack.com
Who will lead Purdue in rushing? Tackles? Catches? We predict team leaders - GoldandBlack.com
With near-empty stands, college football's home-field advantage on pace to be worst in 15 years - CBSSports.com
Notre Dame announces 18 positive COVID-19 tests, 25 players in isolation after latest outbreak - Yahoo.com
Notre Dame's Brian Kelly: Coronavirus outbreak stemmed from team pregame meal - Yahoo.com
Forde-Yard Dash: Five things to know for college football in October - SI.com
Camp restart: Key questions face Purdue - JCOnline.com
Heisman Watch: Two SEC QBs join Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields in the top five - ESPN.com
Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson reveals he tested positive for COVID-19 as team postponed games - CBSSports.com
Star players at Ohio State, Michigan cleared to play after opting back in - Yahoo.com
Former playoff committee members dish on 2020's unique challenge - SI.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue target Jalen Washington is the Region's next blue-chipper - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue recruiting rewind: 2001 - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue provides a road map to SUCCESS.— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) September 29, 2020
Ethan Morton has been here for about three months. He already knows it's #MoreThanAGame.#BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/vIy09OzR4H
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Why mid- and low-major college basketball programs are in big trouble without buy games - ESPN.com
College basketball's biggest question: Will daily testing allow avoidance of contact-tracing quarantine rules? - CBSSports.com
Purdue Polytechnic HS senior Colten Lewis was one of 30 from the school that came to Purdue’s campus in West Lafayette during a summer program offering in-person learning sessions. He is part of the school’s inaugural graduating class. @PurduePolyHS https://t.co/MTEw9Pnx8Q— Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) September 29, 2020
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Plexiglas barriers effective only for direct interactions - PurdueExponent.com
Where Else would the 'piano man' go? - PurdueExponent.com
As Tippecanoe County's health officer faces mounting pressure to ease local restaurant and bar restrictions, Purdue President Mitch Daniels encouraged him to stand firm, even after the rest of the state was cleared to reopen at full capacity https://t.co/6WvgEAOJlk— Journal & Courier (@jconline) September 29, 2020
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jay Mackey (1944) Center, Football
Kevin Motts (1957) Linebacker, Football
Bob DeBesse (1959) Assistant Coach, Football
Christan Graham (1984) Cornerback, Football
Logan Link (1988) Safety, Football
Willie Lane (1998) Defensive Line, Football
