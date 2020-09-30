Purdue was a hot program in 2000-01, coming off four promising and exciting seasons under Joe Tiller. All signs pointed "up" in West Lafayette with the Boilermakers coming off a Rose Bowl season. And this class further reflected the growth and potential of the program.



The recruiting pundits liked this class. Tom Lemming ranked it No. 20 in the nation, while Allen Wallace had it No. 17. Rivals made it No. 7 in the Big Ten.

“This has the makings of being the most talented class of players we’ve signed since we’ve been at Purdue,” said Tiller at the time.

The 22-man class was headlined by 11 offensive players and nine on defense. The most popular position: Linebacker, with six inked. Purdue also landed three offensive linemen. The Boilermakers signed five players from Ohio and five from Texas, along with three Indiana recruits. There was just one JC signee: DE Jared Ramirez.