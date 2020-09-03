GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 9.4.2020

University Book Store Headlines: 9.4.2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
B1G myocarditis report wasn't what it seemed — Yahoo Sports
Big Ten coach: 'You shake your head' — GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com Mailbag: Clock ticking on B1G season – GoldandBlack.com ($)
Learfield will replay classic games on radio — Journal and Courier ($) | PurdueSports.com
D-I council to vote on eight-game spring season — ESPN.com
After a Contentious Summer, Football Plays On. Why? It's Complicated. — SI.com
Pac-12 acquires rapid-response testing — ESPN.com
Pac-12 hopeful to revisit Jan. 1 start date — Yahoo Sports
Pac-12 plays it safe, and it may pay off — Yahoo Sports
PURDUE RECRUITING
BOILING OVER — Purdue 2021 football and basketball recruiting — GoldandBlack.com ($)
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jesse Townsend (1956) Wide Receiver, Football
John Morrell (1965) Offensive Tackle, Football
Daemeon Grier (1979) Defensive Tackle, Football
Travis Dorsch (1979) Kicker-Punter, Football
Joe Whitest (1984) Wide Receiver, Football
Cameron Cermin (1993) Offensive Lineman, Football
Elijah Ball (1999) Defensive Back, Football
Saturday, Sept. 5
Russell Cross (1961) Center/Forward, Men's Basketball
Rob Reynolds (1967) Offensive Tackle, Football
Dunyasha Yetts (1970) Wide Receiver, Football
C.J. Torres (1973) Wide Receiver, Football
Rosevelt Colvin (1977) Defensive End, Football
LaSalle Cooks (1989) Defensive Tackle, Football
Kurt Freytag (1990) Fullback, Football
Sunday, Sept. 6
Dave Guthrie (1952) Linebacker, Football
