{{ timeAgo('2020-01-13 07:13:45 -0600') }}

University Bookstore Headlines: 1.13.2020

University Book Store, Purdue Boilermakers basketball
Alan Karpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Purdue Basketball

Purdue gets signature win - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier | Purduesports.com | Detroit Free Press

Breakwown: Purdue's win over MSU - GoldandBlack.com

Analysis: Purdue-Michigan State - GoldandBlack.com

Women come up short at Northwestern - Purduesports.com

Doyel: Hunter figures how how to stop Winston - Indystar.com

Gallery: Purdue-Michigan State - GoldandBlack.com (@krockphoto)

Howard's winning ways has saved Michigan hoops (for now) - Detroit Free Press


Maliq Carr's high school career is coming to an end, as he enrolls at Purdue today.
Purdue Football

Carr ready to enroll early for Purdue football and basketball - MLive

Parker takes over as WVU OC - WVU News

Purdue Recruiting

Storment flips from Purdue to TCU - GoldandBlack.com

How Storment's flip happened - Ft. Worth Star-Telegram

Ft. Wayne's Ellinger gets preferred walk-on status at Purdue - Journal Gazette

Olympic/Other

Wrestlers fall to top-ranked Iowa - Purduesports.com

Track has strong finish over weekend - Purduesports.com

Purdue Boilermakers Born Today

Dave Lafary (1955) Offensive Tackle, Football

Wayne Walls (1955) Forward, Men's Basketball

Robert Johnson (1958) Tailback, Football

Scott West (1964) Defensive Back, Football

MaChelle Joseph (1970) Guard, Women's Basketball

Chris Hill (1975) Offensive Tackle, Football

Donald Winston (1978) Wide Receiver, Football

Beth Jones (1982) Guard, Women's Basketball

KeyRon Catlett (1999) Wide Receiver, Football

