Purdue Basketball
Purdue gets signature win - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier | Purduesports.com | Detroit Free Press
Breakwown: Purdue's win over MSU - GoldandBlack.com
Analysis: Purdue-Michigan State - GoldandBlack.com
Women come up short at Northwestern - Purduesports.com
Doyel: Hunter figures how how to stop Winston - Indystar.com
Gallery: Purdue-Michigan State - GoldandBlack.com (@krockphoto)
Howard's winning ways has saved Michigan hoops (for now) - Detroit Free Press
Tom Izzo: "Probably the worst beating I've taken as a coach."— Andrew Pogar (@AndrewPogar) January 13, 2020
Tony Bennett: "They cleaned our clock."
Once upon a time, Michigan State and Virginia visited #Purdue.
It wasn't a good time.
The Spartans and Cavaliers left Mackey Arena with 29-point losses. pic.twitter.com/JUenTvF8BX
Purdue Football
Carr ready to enroll early for Purdue football and basketball - MLive
Parker takes over as WVU OC - WVU News
We are excited to welcome @GeradParker1 to the Mountaineer Football family!— West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) January 10, 2020
🔗 https://t.co/w6mxT5lSQ3#HailWV pic.twitter.com/WhOvrCmToH
Purdue Recruiting
Storment flips from Purdue to TCU - GoldandBlack.com
How Storment's flip happened - Ft. Worth Star-Telegram
Ft. Wayne's Ellinger gets preferred walk-on status at Purdue - Journal Gazette
Olympic/Other
Wrestlers fall to top-ranked Iowa - Purduesports.com
Track has strong finish over weekend - Purduesports.com
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Dave Lafary (1955) Offensive Tackle, Football
Wayne Walls (1955) Forward, Men's Basketball
Robert Johnson (1958) Tailback, Football
Scott West (1964) Defensive Back, Football
MaChelle Joseph (1970) Guard, Women's Basketball
Chris Hill (1975) Offensive Tackle, Football
Donald Winston (1978) Wide Receiver, Football
Beth Jones (1982) Guard, Women's Basketball
KeyRon Catlett (1999) Wide Receiver, Football
