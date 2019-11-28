University Bookstore Headlines: 11.29.2019
Purdue Football
Matchup preview: Purdue-Indiana - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue will probably finish season without Moore and Neal - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue scouting report: The Hoosier (Rivals)
#Lions QB David Blough (@david_blough10) is the 1st QB to throw for 2 TDs in the first quarter of his @NFL debut since Titans QB Marcus Mariota did so in 2015.— Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) November 28, 2019
No other players have done so in 25 years. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/N9kks3jRbx
David Blough is a magician on and off the field pic.twitter.com/t3rTSexMyx— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 28, 2019
Gold and Black Report: Thanksgiving week
S&P+ has IU by 12 in the Bucket game. #iufb https://t.co/3LXyTlTmkN— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) November 27, 2019
Purdue Basketball
Preview: Purdue vs. No. 20 VCU - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Recruiting
Karlaftis shining on basketball court - Journal & Courier
Olympic/Other
Volleyball sets NCAA selection party time on Sunday - Purduesports.com
VB beats Michigan, faces MSU tonight - Purduesports.com
West Lafayette Thanksgiving football game gave Jim Thorpe revenge - Indystar.com
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Frank DiLieto (1951) Center, Football
Craig Boda (1956) Defensive End, Football
Jerry Sichting (1956) Guard, Men's Basketball
Larry Perry (1957) Defensive Back, Football
Bruce Gaston (1991) Defensive Tackle, Football
Josh Hayes (1997) Cornerback, Football
Sasha Stefanovic (1998) Guard, Men's Basketball
Boilermakers celebrating birthdays Saturday (Nov. 30)
Gary Roberts (1946) Offensive Guard, Football
Steve Bragg (1957) Defensive Back, Football
Mike Kabat (1957) Forward, Men's Basketball
Mark Leveritt (1959) Defensive Line, Football
Dondre Johnson (1978) Running Back, Football
Cory Benton (1985) Center/OffensiveTackle, Football
Boilermakers celebrating birthdays Sunday (Dec. 1)
Ron Moore (1955) Wide Receiver, Football
Jeff Mondron (1965) Defensive Tackle, Football
Da'Shann Austin (1977) Cornerback, Football
Shinika Parks (1979) Guard, Women's Basketball
