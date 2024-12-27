UNLV transfer linebacker set for Purdue official visit

Purdue football picks up a transfer commitment for the third straight day, landing former Memphis DB Tahj Ra-El
Purdue loses another two players to the transfer portal, as CJ Smith and Nyland Green explore their options.
One of Purdue's premier talents to enter the portal has found a home, as tight end Max Klare commits to Ohio State.
TKR - “When we give braden the ball with 7, 8 seconds left and he has to go make a play, that’s just not gonna be very
Barry Odom and Purdue football are on a roll as the commitments keep coming, signing UNLV tight end Christian Moore.
