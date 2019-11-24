Upon further review: Purdue-Wisconsin
MORE: The 3-2-1: Purdue's loss at Wisconsin | Could O'Connell be Purdue's QB in 2020? | Twin City Superstore Video: Jeff Brohm after Wisconsin loss | Gold & Black Radio Express: Purdue-Wisconsin | Data Driven: Purdue's loss at Wisconsin | Grading the Boilermakers
PDF: Purdue-Wisconsin statistics
The game has been rewatched. Here are the plays and moments that stood out from Purdue's 45-24 loss.
Amad Anderson had one of the most impressive eight-yard catches you’ll see in the first quarter. On a third-and-seven, the lithe redshirt freshman caught the ball short of the chains and quickly was met by a raft of Badgers. But Anderson kept fighting and got the first down.
Purdue came so close to scoring a TD on its opening possession. Wisconsin dared Purdue to run a post with the Badgers leading, 7-0. And, it did with Milton Wright breaking free into the end zone wide open. Aidan O’Connell delivered a perfect pass … but Wright dropped it. Then, Brycen Hopkins ran out of room in the end zone on a tipped pass. Moments later, David Bell couldn't handle a quick slant, as the sun appeared to get into his eyes. The Boilermakers had to settle for a field goal.
Aidan O'Connell made a statement in his role as Purdue's No. 3 signal-caller with another strong effort. One thing that has stood out: O'Connell's accuracy. It was on full display on this perfect 7-yard TD pass to Brycen Hopkins over three Badger defenders in the second quarter.
On a third-and-one in the second quarter, Purdue showed a funky formation with the linemen clustered near one sideline and Sam Garvin lined up with tight ends Brycen Hopkins and Payne Durahm along with running back King Doerue at mid-field. Purdue handed off to Milton Wright, who was in motion. He was tackled for loss. But the formation confused Wisconsin, which was off sides. First down, Boilermakers. Success. Smart move by Jeff Brohm.
How wide open was tight end Brycen Hopkins on his 37-yard trick play TD catch from wideout Milton Wright in the second quarter? Check it out. The score gave Purdue a 17-14 edge. It was the first time the Boilers led a game in Madison since 2005.
How close was Wisconsin's Zach Hintze to missing his 62-yard field goal at the end of the first half? Close. The Badgers got the ball with just 22 seconds left in the half at their own 27-yard line. No matter, Wisconsin matriculated to Purdue's 44 in just three plays to set up the kick. It was the longest field goal in the Big Ten since 1986.
Jeff Brohm has taken a kinder, gentler approach when dealing with his quarterbacks at the behest of his parents. Brohm's mother sent him this definition of a "coach" to serve as a reminder to Brohm, who keeps it in his office. No doubt, Brohm's sideline manner when dealing with quarterbacks has changed. He is much calmer.
Scary moment late in the third quarter when Brycen Hopkins was targeted. He stayed in the game, but Wisconsin's Collin Wilder was ejected. It was a good call.
Wisconsin TE Jake Ferguson kicked/tripped Dedrick Mackey after the Boiler corner had made a fourth-quarter interception. No penalty called. It was egregious.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.