Amad Anderson showed his trademark fight on this first-down reception.

Amad Anderson had one of the most impressive eight-yard catches you’ll see in the first quarter. On a third-and-seven, the lithe redshirt freshman caught the ball short of the chains and quickly was met by a raft of Badgers. But Anderson kept fighting and got the first down.



Milton Wright dropped a perfect Aidan O'Connell pass in the first quarter.

Purdue came so close to scoring a TD on its opening possession. Wisconsin dared Purdue to run a post with the Badgers leading, 7-0. And, it did with Milton Wright breaking free into the end zone wide open. Aidan O’Connell delivered a perfect pass … but Wright dropped it. Then, Brycen Hopkins ran out of room in the end zone on a tipped pass. Moments later, David Bell couldn't handle a quick slant, as the sun appeared to get into his eyes. The Boilermakers had to settle for a field goal.



Brycen Hopkins ran out of real estate in the end zone on this first quarter tipped pass.

Brycen Hopkins hauled in this perfect Aidan O'Connell offering for Purdue's first TD.

Aidan O'Connell made a statement in his role as Purdue's No. 3 signal-caller with another strong effort. One thing that has stood out: O'Connell's accuracy. It was on full display on this perfect 7-yard TD pass to Brycen Hopkins over three Badger defenders in the second quarter.



On a third-and-one in the second quarter, Purdue showed a funky formation with the linemen clustered near one sideline and Sam Garvin lined up with tight ends Brycen Hopkins and Payne Durahm along with running back King Doerue at mid-field. Purdue handed off to Milton Wright, who was in motion. He was tackled for loss. But the formation confused Wisconsin, which was off sides. First down, Boilermakers. Success. Smart move by Jeff Brohm.



This Milton Wright-to-Brycen Hopkins TD pass was one of two successful trick plays for Purdue in the first half.

How wide open was tight end Brycen Hopkins on his 37-yard trick play TD catch from wideout Milton Wright in the second quarter? Check it out. The score gave Purdue a 17-14 edge. It was the first time the Boilers led a game in Madison since 2005.





Zach Hintze came oh-so-close to missing his 62-yard field goal at the end of the first half.

How close was Wisconsin's Zach Hintze to missing his 62-yard field goal at the end of the first half? Close. The Badgers got the ball with just 22 seconds left in the half at their own 27-yard line. No matter, Wisconsin matriculated to Purdue's 44 in just three plays to set up the kick. It was the longest field goal in the Big Ten since 1986.

Jeff Brohm's mother sent him this to remind the Purdue coach of his vital role.

Jeff Brohm has taken a kinder, gentler approach when dealing with his quarterbacks at the behest of his parents. Brohm's mother sent him this definition of a "coach" to serve as a reminder to Brohm, who keeps it in his office. No doubt, Brohm's sideline manner when dealing with quarterbacks has changed. He is much calmer.



Wisconsn's Collin Wilder was ejected for targeting Brycen Hopkins late in the third quarter.

Scary moment late in the third quarter when Brycen Hopkins was targeted. He stayed in the game, but Wisconsin's Collin Wilder was ejected. It was a good call.



Wisconsin TE Jake Ferguson tripped Dedrick Mackey after a fourth-quarter interception. No call was made.