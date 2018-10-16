GoldandBlack.com

Interchangeability has often been a hallmark of Matt Painter's best frontcourts at Purdue, and while this year's is very new, it too may be able to lean on that same attribute.

"We have such a good mix," newcomer Evan Boudreaux said. "... I think our size and our ability to play both athletic and small, or go big when we want to, I think it's going to be huge, especially when we get deep into the Big Ten."

Boudreaux is a significant piece of the versatility Purdue could find real value in this season, as he showed on Saturday during the Boilermakers' scrimmage in Mackey Arena, during which he made a pair of three-pointers and drew a foul driving past center Matt Haarms on another occasion, showcasing his ability to play on the perimeter as a "small ball" center.

It's the very sort of dynamic Purdue was acutely vulnerable to defensively in past years when it played with supreme size on the floor.