Player-led Purdue puts foot down to beat UCLA

Around 13 minutes from the end of a night that could have lived in infamy, Matt Painter picked up a towel and dried his hands, presumably from sweat.





His team wasn’t supposed to be this close to five-straight losses.





But here was UCLA, down just 52-51 after slipping free for a dunk. Then the Boilers committed a turnover. Purdue teetered on an uncomfortable edge.





A familiar drama was unfolding in front of a hushed Mackey Arena crowd, one in which Purdue jumps out to an early lead – like it’s supposed to – before giving it up minutes from halftime and continuing to spin afterward. The Boilermakers led the Bruins by 10 with six minutes left in the first period, but only 2 once those minutes expired. UCLA led soon into the next half.





If Painter’s heart was racing, he didn’t show it outwardly. His straight, still 6-foot-6 frame instead provided a foil for UCLA coach Mick Cronin, 5-foot-7 and storming up and down the sideline with face taut even when it’s blank. Even Painter’s hands hung still, limp against his slacks. The only thing moving was his mind.





Fast-forward a few minutes and Purdue leads by 5, with about five minutes to go. In a short on-court huddle, after the Boilers had already been briefed on the sideline during a timeout, they pumped each other up.





“We’re talking to each other,” Smith said, “having confidence and positive energy.”





Smith had lamented earlier in the week that his leadership hadn’t been good enough amid the losing streak. In his effort to stay calm, he had appeared lifeless.





He became a wrecking ball after that huddle broke.





Smith disrupted back-to-back UCLA attempts to score in the post, finagling a steal on the second. Its result was a Camden Heide 3-pointer. The Boilers never trailed again.





“It really shows our competitive drive and mental toughness,” junior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn said of the win.







Kaufman-Renn called a players-only meeting earlier in the week, and he, Smith and fellow junior Fletcher Loyer spent the intervening time reevaluating their leadership as they reckoned with their team’s tailspin.



