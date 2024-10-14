Advertisement

Purdue football head coach Ryan Walters and players press conferences after loss to Illinois.

Find and answer. It's what opponents (and the fan base in turn) have been asking Purdue to do all season, but Illinois

Purdue football released its official availability report prior to Saturday's game against Illinois.

Volleyball is looking for a huge road upset.

Boiler Upload checks in with OrangeandBlueNews publisher Doug Bucshon ahead of Purdue's clash with Illinois

Find and answer. It's what opponents (and the fan base in turn) have been asking Purdue to do all season, but Illinois

Purdue football released its official availability report prior to Saturday's game against Illinois.

Published Oct 14, 2024
VIDEO: Ryan Walters, Kevin Kane, Jason Simmons pre-Oregon press conferences
Dub Jellison
Purdue head coach Ryan Walters, defensive coordinator Kevin Kane and offensive analyst Jason Simmons held their weekly press conferences on Monday afternoon, talking about Saturday's showing against Illinois, Ryan Browne's role as starter, previewing the Oregon Ducks, defensive issues and more.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
