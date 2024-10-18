Advertisement

WATCH: Ryan Browne and Jaron Tibbs speak ahead of Oregon matchup

WATCH: Ryan Browne and Jaron Tibbs speak ahead of Oregon matchup

Following Purdue’s Tuesday night practice, quarterback Ryan Browne and wide receiver Jaron Tibbs spoke to the media

 • Dub Jellison
2026 four-star guard Steven Reynolds III recaps recent Purdue visit

2026 four-star guard Steven Reynolds III recaps recent Purdue visit

2026 four-star guard Steven Reynolds III recaps recent unofficial visit to West Lafayette.

Premium content
 • Dub Jellison
Purdue defense lacking "unity" amid historic struggles

Purdue defense lacking "unity" amid historic struggles

Purdue's defense hasn't just been bad. It's on pace to become the worst in program history in 2024.

 • Dub Jellison
Ryan Walters reveals Ryan Browne as starter against Oregon

Ryan Walters reveals Ryan Browne as starter against Oregon

Purdue and Ryan Walters made offensive changes last week, which are set to continue heading into a matchup with Oregon.

 • Dub Jellison
VIDEO: Ryan Walters, Kevin Kane, Jason Simmons pre-Oregon press conferences

VIDEO: Ryan Walters, Kevin Kane, Jason Simmons pre-Oregon press conferences

Purdue head coach Ryan Walters, defensive coordinator Kevin Kane and offensive analyst Jason Simmons pre-Oregon.

 • Dub Jellison

Published Oct 18, 2024
VIDEO: Ryan Walters speaks after Purdue’s loss to Oregon
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Purdue head coach Ryan Walters talks offensive struggles, play of Ryan Browne, what comes next and more following the Boilermakers’ 35-0 loss to Oregon on Friday night.

