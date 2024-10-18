VIDEO: Ryan Walters speaks after Purdue’s loss to Oregon

in other news
WATCH: Ryan Browne and Jaron Tibbs speak ahead of Oregon matchup
Following Purdue’s Tuesday night practice, quarterback Ryan Browne and wide receiver Jaron Tibbs spoke to the media
2026 four-star guard Steven Reynolds III recaps recent Purdue visit
2026 four-star guard Steven Reynolds III recaps recent unofficial visit to West Lafayette.
Purdue defense lacking "unity" amid historic struggles
Purdue's defense hasn't just been bad. It's on pace to become the worst in program history in 2024.
Ryan Walters reveals Ryan Browne as starter against Oregon
Purdue and Ryan Walters made offensive changes last week, which are set to continue heading into a matchup with Oregon.
VIDEO: Ryan Walters, Kevin Kane, Jason Simmons pre-Oregon press conferences
Purdue head coach Ryan Walters, defensive coordinator Kevin Kane and offensive analyst Jason Simmons pre-Oregon.
Purdue head coach Ryan Walters talks offensive struggles, play of Ryan Browne, what comes next and more following the Boilermakers’ 35-0 loss to Oregon on Friday night.
