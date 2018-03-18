PDF: Purdue-Butler stats

DETROIT — Saturday in Purdue's locker room, surrounded by the fallout of Isaac Haas' season-ending injury, Vincent Edwards was reminded that his teammates won two games while he was idled by a sprained ankle.

“So it’s time for me to return the favor,” Edwards said with a certain look in his eye.

Done.

The Boilermaker senior shook off crippling foul trouble to score 20 points on eight shots as Purdue beat Butler 76-73 Sunday in Detroit, earning a Sweet 16 date in Boston next weekend with Texas Tech. Also: A school-record 30th win.

The game belonged to Edwards; the final 13 seconds, though, were Dakota Mathias'.

As has sort of been Purdue's way in the NCAA Tournament, it led by 10 with 6:22 remaining, only to cling to a two-point lead with 1:56 left.

After back-to-back stops — more on the first of them later, as it pertains to Vincent Edwards — Mathias nailed a three-pointer from the top of the arc to essentially seal the game, at a stage of the game in which Purdue was badly struggling to score against Butler's screen-switching strategy.

The biggest shot of Mathias' heralded career put Purdue up five with 13 seconds left.

Mathias was asked in the post-game press conference whether it was the biggest shot of his playing career.

"It's 1, 2 and 3," he said.

Butler scored to bring it to three. Purdue got a stop and Butler fouled on the rebound.



P.J. Thompson missed the one-and-one, and Kamar Baldwin's half-court three at the buzzer caught rim and bounced off.

Purdue dug itself from a nine-point first half deficit and led by four at halftime, a lead it quickly — and briefly — surrendered early in the second half.

But Vincent Edwards' three-pointer with 12:42 left to play keyed a 7-0 run that gave the Boilermakers a 10-point cushion, 61-51.

