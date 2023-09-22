This week marks the start of conference play for much of the conference. There are a few final non-conference games out there this week, but 10 of the 14 teams in the Big Ten will be playing in conference this week.

Let's zip through the week and make some quick picks for week 4 in the conference.

Friday

Wisconsin (2-1, 0-0) at Purdue (1-2, 0-0) 7pm, Fox Sports 1

What will happen first: A Purdue Final Four appearance or a Purdue football win over Wisconsin? The Badgers are a team in transition and they haven't really wowed anyone yet, but they are still very good. Until shown otherwise, I am sticking with Wisconsin. Wisconsin 28, Purdue 20

Saturday

Rutgers (3-0, 1-0) at #2 Michigan (3-0, 0-0) Noon, BTN

Welcome back, Jim Harbaugh! After his three game suspension during Michigan's light warmup they get him back. So far, Rutgers has not been bad. They were dominant last week over Virginia Tech. They may not be ready to win in the Big House, but they can compete and they should be able to be a bowl team just by beating Wagner, Michigan State, and Indiana. Michigan 31, Rutgers 14

Florida Atlantic (1-2) at Illinois (1-2) 3:30pm, BTN

Illinois has been very shaky so far, and they barely got the one win they have over Toledo. Last week they turned it over five times against Penn State. They should be able to beat a Florida Atlantic team that has lost to Ohio and Clemson in consecutive weeks, but the Owls do have former Nebraska QB Casey Thompson. Illinois 27, Florida Atlantic 17

Maryland (3-0, 0-0) at Michigan State (2-1, 0-0) 3:30pm, NBC

Maryland's offense is averaging close to 40 points per game this year. After all the Mel Tucker stuff Michigan State looked like a dead team walking last week. Yes, it was against a very good Washington team, but still. Win this and Maryland should be 5-0 headed to Ohio State in two weeks. Maryland 40, Michigan State 13

Louisiana Tech (2-2) at Nebraska (1-2) 3:30pm, BTN

The Huskers got their first win under Matt Rhule last week, and even looked decent in doing so. They should make it two in a row against a La Tech team that has only beaten FIU and Northwestern State. Nebraska 34, Louisiana Tech 10

#6 Ohio State (3-0) at #9 Notre Dame (4-0) 7:30pm, NBC

The schedulemakers did the Buckeyes a favor this year. They get six games at home, three next door in the state of Indiana, and one at Michigan. This should actually be a really good game as the Buckeyes have given up only 20 points so far, but the Notre Dame offense has been really good. Notre Dame 23, Ohio State 21

#24 Iowa (3-0, 0-0) at # 7 Penn State (3-0, 1-0) 7:30pm, CBS

The Brian Ferentz Points Watch received a big boost last week with a 41 point explosion over Western Michigan. Now they face a very stiff test against a Penn State team that has been dominant so far. The Hawkeyes need 15 points to stay on track this week. Can they get there? Penn State 24, Iowa 14

Akron (1-2) at Indiana (1-2) 7:30pm, BTN

If Indiana is even remotely competent it wins big this week. Akron barely beat FCS Morgan State and has lost to Temple and Kentucky. Indiana 45, Akron 10

Minnesota (2-1, 0-0) at Northwestern (1-2, 0-1) 7:30pm, BTN

Both of these teams played in the state of North Carolina last week and lost big. Neither one has shown much offense, either. I'll side with Minnesota, the team with at least a stronger defense. Minnesota 17, Northwestern 7