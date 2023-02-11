Welcome Aboard: Issiah Walker
Purdue's new coaching staff put an emphasis on bringing in more offensive line talent after taking over in mid-December. Part of that process was adding JUCO product Issiah Walker to the 2023 recruiting class. Walker was the only JUCO player to join the Boilermakers this recruiting cycle.
Walker was the 33rd best JUCO prospect in this year's class and the sixth-highest to commit to a Big Ten program. He chose Purdue over Louisville, Marshall, South Florida and Western Kentucky and others.
Despite being a redshirt-sophomore this fall, Walker is well traveled in his college football journey already. The four-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class signed with Florida out of high school. After spending one semester with the Gators as an early enrollee, Walker transferred to Miami (FL).
The two years in Miami did not go to plan for Walker, as he sat out the 2020 season due to the NCAA's previous transfer rules and redshirted the following year. He then transferred again, this time to Butler Community College, a junior college in El Dorado, Kansas. Walker spent one season with the Grizzlies before signing with Purdue.
Walker spoke with Boiler Upload about his decision to sign with the Boilermakers, his past experiences and more in "Welcome Aboard".
What stood out about Purdue during your recruiting process?
“I felt comfortable with the coaches, especially coach [Matt] Mattox. He kind of teaches the same things that I’m taught here at JUCO with my coaches. I told every school that I’m big on family. I want my family to feel comfortable sending me there and when I went there they welcomed me with open arms, so that was the decision frankly.”
How will your past experiences at places you've been help you as you transition to Purdue?
“I think it helped me grow. When I was at Miami and Florida I kind of had a young mindset. You know, going through all this transition and learning more going through school and stuff I’ve definitely grown up seeing a lot more.”
What has the coaching staff said about what your role could potentially be on the team in 2023?
“I’m definitely coming in to compete for a spot. One thing the coaches were telling me was that you’re gonna have to come in and work for us. The biggest thing with them is that they want me to gain weight. So if I gain weight I’ll be totally fine with how I move and how I bend.”
What are your expectations for your time at Purdue?
“One is definitely to start, that’s for one. Have a very high draft grade and become a better person all around. Whether that’s football or in the real life you know, tying football to that.”
What do you hope to accomplish in terms of things outside of football?
“Outside of football one of the things I eventually want to do is open a restaurant, so they have a good program with that. They have a program [Agribusiness] with business and how to open other businesses and how to run restaurants. So they have that there and that’s one of the things I’d love to do.”