Purdue's new coaching staff put an emphasis on bringing in more offensive line talent after taking over in mid-December. Part of that process was adding JUCO product Issiah Walker to the 2023 recruiting class. Walker was the only JUCO player to join the Boilermakers this recruiting cycle.

Walker was the 33rd best JUCO prospect in this year's class and the sixth-highest to commit to a Big Ten program. He chose Purdue over Louisville, Marshall, South Florida and Western Kentucky and others.

Despite being a redshirt-sophomore this fall, Walker is well traveled in his college football journey already. The four-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class signed with Florida out of high school. After spending one semester with the Gators as an early enrollee, Walker transferred to Miami (FL).

The two years in Miami did not go to plan for Walker, as he sat out the 2020 season due to the NCAA's previous transfer rules and redshirted the following year. He then transferred again, this time to Butler Community College, a junior college in El Dorado, Kansas. Walker spent one season with the Grizzlies before signing with Purdue.

Walker spoke with Boiler Upload about his decision to sign with the Boilermakers, his past experiences and more in "Welcome Aboard".