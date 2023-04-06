Brandon Newman's journey has been one of high highs, and low lows. After starting for most of his freshman season, he spent his sophomore campaign piling up did not plays after did not plays.



This last season, his fourth season with Purdue after redshirting his first year out of high school, saw his minutes expand as the season progressed before taking over the starting job for the last six games of the season.



Newman has shown progression in almost every area of his basketball game in his three years playing under Matt Painter. He posted a career-high assist rate this season, improved his defensive rebounding, and became Purdue's best perimeter defender.



But Newman who shot nearly 38% from three his redshirt freshman season and came to campus with the moniker of a shooter, could not find his rhythm from three in the next two seasons. He was just 32% his sophomore year, and finished this season at 31%.



Newman never seemed to fully click in Matt Painter's offense, and after sticking it out and earning his way into the starting lineup, he has now chosen what many thought he would do last year - enter the transfer portal and find a new school.



With Newman's exit, Purdue's rotation at guard and on the wing certainly takes a hit. Newman was Purdue's best defender, and was capable of getting hot on any night, but Purdue also has two new additions that would have been vying for scraps with Newman staying. Newman's exit instead clears the path for a pair of freshman alongside Ethan Morton who lost his starting job to Newman in February.