Hopes were high in the fall of 1992 for Rashard Griffith to commit to Purdue.

A product of King High in Chicago, Griffith was a crown jewel recruit considered by many to be the best big man in America. Thoughts of the 6-11 Griffith teaming with Glenn Robinson--who was beginning his first season of eligibility in 1992-93--had Boilermaker fans thinking Final Four--and perhaps national championship.



Alas, Griffith picked Wisconsin over Purdue.



