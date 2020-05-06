News More News
football

What if ... Rashard Griffith committed to Purdue?

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Hopes were high in the fall of 1992 for Rashard Griffith to commit to Purdue.

A product of King High in Chicago, Griffith was a crown jewel recruit considered by many to be the best big man in America. Thoughts of the 6-11 Griffith teaming with Glenn Robinson--who was beginning his first season of eligibility in 1992-93--had Boilermaker fans thinking Final Four--and perhaps national championship.

Alas, Griffith picked Wisconsin over Purdue.

