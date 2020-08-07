MORE: With Rondale Moore "1,000 percent" healthy, Purdue kicks off camp Friday | Rondale Moore opting out of 2020 season | Big Ten unveils revised 2020 schedule | Moore will be missed, but Purdue still has cornucopia of skill at receiver | GoldandBlack.com analysis: Moore leaves for NFL



Purdue takes the lid off training camp today.

The march to the season opener at Michigan on Sept. 5 begins amid a COVID-19 pandemic that threatens the season and in the wake of Rondale Moore's jarring and sudden decision to opt out on Thursday.

At various times in the months leading up to the start of camp, the season appeared to be in peril. But, here we are. With myriad health protocols in place, Big Ten schools will play a pared down 10-game, league-only schedule. At least that's the plan.

Jeff Brohm is looking for a bounce-back season from last year’s 4-8 clunker that was raved by injuries. The questions are many. Here is a 1-9 ranking of things to keep an eye on as camp commences and the Boilermakers move through practices ever so gingerly.