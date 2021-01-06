Purdue fifth-year receiver Jackson Anthrop is returning for a sixth season in 2021, GoldandBlack.com has confirmed.

The 5-11, 190-pound Anthrop will enter his final season with 95 career catches for 850 yards and six TDs. He has played in 42 games with 16 starts since signing in 2016 following a spectacular career at Central Catholic High School in Lafayette, Ind.

The NCAA granted seniors a blanket waiver to return for the 2021 season after COVID-19 created a disjointed 2020 campaign. Purdue played just six of nine scheduled games.



Anthrop is the first known Purdue senior with plans to return. His leadership and veteran skill set will be valuable. Fellow 2020 Boilermaker seniors Derrick Barnes (LB) and Grant Hermanns (OT) have publicly said they are moving on to pursue pro careers. And kicker J.D. Dellinger has made comments indicating he won't be back.



It's unknown what the other 2020 seniors will do: S/LB Tyler Coyle, LB Semisi Fakasiieiki, OT Greg Long, DB Simeon Smiley, S Brennan Thieneman, DT Anthony Watts, DT Lorenzo Neal. Stay? Or go?

Anthrop's best season was his redshirt freshman campaign in 2017, when he started 11 games and led the Boilermakers in receptions with 47 for 423 yards and five touchdowns during a 7-6 season.

Anthrop had just eight catches in 2018 but rebounded to make 37 for 340 yards and a TD in 2019 as a junior. Last season, Anthrop played in just four games and made four catches. He had a blocked punt vs. Nebraska in the finale.

Anthrop also has rushed 23 times for 64 yards and two TDs. He has been a steady return man, too, with 26 career punt returns and 19 kickoff returns.

The Anthrop family has deep ties to Purdue. Jackson Anthrop's father, John, played basketball for the Boilermakers from 1977-80. Brother Danny was a prolific receiver from 2012-15. Another brother, Dru, played basketball for the Boilermakers from 2010-13. The oldest Anthrop, Jade, played hoops at St. Joseph College.

The Anthrop's mother, Jana, along with two aunts and two uncles, also graduated from Purdue.

Jackson Anthrop earned his degree in December 2020 and will start grad school.

