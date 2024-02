Earlier this season Zach Edey set the Purdue career record for most double-doubles in school history. It was the first of many school records the big man will have before his time is done in West Lafayette.

On Sunday another one of those records fell. With his first rebound of the second half Edey notched his 1,149th career rebound to pass Joe Barry Carroll for the most boards in Purdue history.

It is pretty impressive that Zach has now broken a record that has stood for over 40 years. With 22 points or more today he can also pass E'Twaun Moore for third on the scoring list. That would leave just Carroll and Rick Mount ahead of him there.