Team Canada has some big expectations heading into the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, but a roster full of NBA talent (Luguentz Dort, RJ Barrett, Kelly Olynyk, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) will depend on college basketball's best player, Zach Edey, to bring its biggest.



Edey is Team Canada's only true big as they prepare to play its first match against Rudy Gobert and Team France on Friday.



Canada's first match-up with France will go a long way in deciding who will make it to the quarter-finals with both teams expected to be contenders for the World Cup.



Team Canada has taken a jump on the international stage with the ascension of guards like Jamal Murray and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the NBA, but Purdue's big man Zach Edey will get a chance to prove his effectiveness against NBA caliber players on an international stage.





France and Canada both drew the short end of the stick in Group H, having to face off in their first game in what's been labeled the 'Group of Death' for the FIBA Basketball World Cup.



France is the favorite of the group having reached the podium the last two World Cups, grabbing silver at the Tokyo Olympics, and being runner-ups in the FIBA Eurobasket 2022.



They've got NBA pedigrees on the roster and a lot of international experience behind Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier, Nicolas Batum, and Nando de Colo.



But they'll be up against a young, hungry, and talented Team Canada team in the first round that has a bevy of NBA guards and wings.



Joining the two favorites is a first-time qualifying Latvia team and a Lebanon squad looking to continue building their momentum on the international scene.



But Team Canada has looked good in its 'friendly games' to warm up, including knocking off both Germany and Spain.

Team Canada will play three games in the first stage, with a day of rest between them.



August 25 vs. Team France August 27 vs. Team Lebanon August 29 vs. Team Latvia