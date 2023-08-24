Zach Edey Makes Final 12 for Team Canada - FIBA World Cup Primer
Team Canada has some big expectations heading into the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, but a roster full of NBA talent (Luguentz Dort, RJ Barrett, Kelly Olynyk, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) will depend on college basketball's best player, Zach Edey, to bring its biggest.
Edey is Team Canada's only true big as they prepare to play its first match against Rudy Gobert and Team France on Friday.
Canada's first match-up with France will go a long way in deciding who will make it to the quarter-finals with both teams expected to be contenders for the World Cup.
Team Canada has taken a jump on the international stage with the ascension of guards like Jamal Murray and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the NBA, but Purdue's big man Zach Edey will get a chance to prove his effectiveness against NBA caliber players on an international stage.
France and Canada both drew the short end of the stick in Group H, having to face off in their first game in what's been labeled the 'Group of Death' for the FIBA Basketball World Cup.
France is the favorite of the group having reached the podium the last two World Cups, grabbing silver at the Tokyo Olympics, and being runner-ups in the FIBA Eurobasket 2022.
They've got NBA pedigrees on the roster and a lot of international experience behind Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier, Nicolas Batum, and Nando de Colo.
But they'll be up against a young, hungry, and talented Team Canada team in the first round that has a bevy of NBA guards and wings.
Joining the two favorites is a first-time qualifying Latvia team and a Lebanon squad looking to continue building their momentum on the international scene.
But Team Canada has looked good in its 'friendly games' to warm up, including knocking off both Germany and Spain.
Team Canada will play three games in the first stage, with a day of rest between them.
August 25 vs. Team France
August 27 vs. Team Lebanon
August 29 vs. Team Latvia
Team Canada's guards will get all the headlines, but Zach Edey might make his biggest impact in his first game against Team France.
France has arguably the most conventional big in the tournament with three time Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert. Gobert is one of the game's best shot blockers and rebounder. His size and length can't be matched by anyone on Team Canada's roster aside from Zach Edey.
Canada's two big men from the NBA are Dwight Powell and Kelly Olynyk, both are 6'11" and play more of a stretch role and could struggle on the glass against someone with Gobert's size and strength.
Edey's most minutes for Team Canada through its series of friendly games was 13 minutes, when Team Canada fell to Rudy Gobert's Minnesota Timberwolves' teammate, Karl-Anthony Towns, 94-88.
Edey had 6 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 blocked shots in those 13 minutes.
Canada prefers to play fast, spreading the floor, and letting its collections of guards led by Gilgeous-Alexander score, create chaos, and make shots.
Team France has one of the best defenses in the tournament, anchored behind Gobert, an all-world rim protector. Edey is Canada's only answer inside to counter Gobert's dominance on the glass. In a game where Canada will struggle its most to get clean looks, Edey could offer upside on both sides of the ball.
Edey's career has already been one of the most fascinating test cases of college basketball dominance not translating to NBA demand. Twenty years ago and he'd have been a top pick in the NBA draft. Instead, he didn't hear enough from the NBA to relinquish his last year of college eligibility and decided to return to Purdue for his senior season.
Making the Team Canada team and now setting to compete in the FIBA Basketball World Cup will give the world a look at what the 7'4" big man can do with NBA talent on the floor before returning to West Lafayette to lead a top-five Boilermaker squad with heavy March burdens and expectations.
Zach Edey has already dominated the best bigs in college basketball. Now he'll get a chance to show it against the best in the world.