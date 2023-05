Zach Edey will be in Chicago May 15-21st for the NBA Combine, officially.



The Purdue center entered his name into the draft while maintaining eligibility and will go through the NBA Combine in the middle of May to participate in a series of medical tests, physical measurements, drills, and scrimmages. These are followed and in consultation with one on one workouts from teams.



This week will be the big test for Edey and his prospects for being drafted in the 2023 NBA Draft.



Edey was the consensus National Player of the Year before his #1 seed Purdue Boilermakers were knocked out in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, falling 63-58 to #16 Fairleigh-Dickinson.



Notable Big Ten Attendees alongside Zach Edey: Kobe Bufkin (Michigan), Coleman Hawkins (Illinois), Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana), Jett Howard (Michigan), Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana), Seth Lundy (Penn St.), Kris Murray (Iowa), Jalen Pickett (Penn St.), Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio St.).



Edey is currently projected as a mid to late second round pick. Purdue's last first round pick in the NBA was Jaden Ivey, last year, who was drafted #5 by the Detroit Pistons.