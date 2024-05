A couple days after throwing out the first pitch at the Chicago Cubs game, Zach Edey is back in Chicago for the NBA Combine.



The 7-4 back to back National Player of the Year finished his career proving that his dominance could translate to March success. Purdue and Matt Painter finally broke through this March Madness, making it all the way to the National Championship game in Phoenix, Arizona where it lost to the back to back National Champion UConn Huskies.



Now Edey has a new task, showing that his size, mobility, work ethic, and skill can translate to on court dominance in the NBA as well. If Edey were two decades earlier, he's most like the #1 pick in the draft. Now, there's concerns about his ability to defend in space, his mobility, and spacing the floor.



Well, Edey didn't get a chance to show some of those skills at Purdue, particularly the stretching the floor, but he's already turning heads with his performance in the first day of the NBA Combine.



Edey showed off a fluid, repeatable motion with his pull up jumper and knocked down the fifth best mark of three-pointers on the move.



College basketball's biggest force also somehow grew during his senior season.



Here are some highlights from Zach Edey's first day at the NBA Combine this year.