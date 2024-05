Zach Edey got to celebrate his birthday today by addressing the media at the NBA Combine in Chicago. It's the second day of the combine. On the first day, Edey impressed with measurements, athleticism, and shooting.



Today was less about recording stats and instead recording quotes. Edey's no-nonsense approach carried through to media questions. Edey has long preferred to do his talking on the court.



That said...



Edey will work out for teams and talk to teams throughout the week, but he won't be a participant in the scrimmages on Tuesday or Wednesday.



It's not a surprise as those five on five games tend to be showcases for guards and shooters. Edey's done well for himself this week, showing he's somehow gotten bigger, quicker, and stretched his range from the last time he was at the NBA Combine last year.



Here's some highlights from Edey's answer and first two days of the combine.