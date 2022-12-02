The biggest game in a long time for Purdue football is almost here. Tomorrow night the boilers will take their shot at a Big Ten championship and a trip to the Rose Bowl. It would only be the third trip to Pasadena in school history and ninth Big Ten championship. Of course, only one Big Ten Championship and rose Bowl trip has happened in the last half century, so it is a big deal. Here is what the Boiler Upload staff thinks going into the game.



Kyle Holderfield

It has been a great season for Purdue Football. Sure, there were some games we should have won, like Syracuse. But, all in all, it has been a great year. Coach Brohm has gotten the Boilermakers into the Conference Championship game, about as much as you can ask for, in my opinion. Purdue faces a top 5 rushing attack and defense with the Michigan Wolverines. While they will be without All-B1G back, Blake Corum, UM still has a stable full of backs, led by Donovan Edwards. Michigan also has the B1G defensive lineman of the year, Mike Morris. I expect Purdue to fight, but in the end, the Wolverines will come out on top. Michigan 42, Purdue 24

Jace Jellison

Jeff Brohm has talked throughout the week about how this is Purdue’s toughest task this season. I think the argument could be made it’s the best team he’s ever played. Michigan is one of the best teams in the country on both sides of the ball and don’t turn the ball over or get penalized much. It’s going to take a special performance to knock off the Wolverines. Expect Jeff Brohm to open up the playbook early and take chances. If anyone could beat this Michigan team, it might just be the Spoilermakers. Purdue 24, Michigan 21

Casey Bartley

Oh... Michigan 33, Purdue 13

Travis Miller