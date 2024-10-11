Behind Enemy Lines: Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) points to one of his blockers as he runs with the ball in the second quarter of a Big Ten football game against Penn State, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in State College, Pa. © Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images (Photo by © Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

As Purdue prepares for its rivalry matchup with No. 23 Illinois tomorrow afternoon, Boiler Upload checks in with OrangeandBlueNews publisher Doug Bucshon to talk Luke Altmyer's improvement in 2024, how the Illini defense has returned to one of the best in the nation, the motivation level in Champaign, and more.

(Photo by Joshua Facemyer)

Q: Illinois has bounced back after a disappointing 2023 campaign. What were the expectations coming into the year and have they exceeded them?

The Illini have definitely exceeded expectations. Most preseason prognosticators pegged Illinois as a borderline bowl team that would finish in the bottom third of the Big Ten. Sitting at 4-1, with two wins over ranked opponents (at the time), they are now on a trajectory to win 8. Illinois has been better this year on both sides of the ball, but it’s the improvements on defense that have really been the biggest surprise. Aaron Henry, now in his second year as defensive coordinator after replacing Ryan Walters, has his unit playing good football and keeping opponents out of the end zone.

Q: Purdue has won six straight over Illinois in Champaign. Is that a source of motivation for the Illini this week?

No doubt, and it’s also a source of apprehension for the Illinois fans. Bret Bielema is 0-3 against Purdue during his tenure at Illinois including the 44-19 blowout in West Lafayette last season to his former defensive coordinator Ryan Walters. Fans want a win and are keenly aware of the Boiler’s domination in the Canon game. While ending the streak is in the back of their minds and a motivating factor, Illinois has to focus on the task at hand. Purdue is reeling as they visit Champaign. The mentality of Illinois should be to kick them while they’re down.

Q: Luke Altmyer has played well over the first five games. What has led to his improvement this season?

Confidence and decision-making. Altmyer has always had arm talent and is a good athlete. The game has now slowed down for him and he’s making the right throws at the right time. The key for Illinois in the passing game is keeping the pocket clean for Altmyer. He has been great when he has time to set up and throw, but his efficiency takes a nosedive when he’s under pressure.

Q: What issues could the difference-makers around Altmyer pose to Purdue's defense on Saturday?

The outside receivers Pat Bryant and Jakhari Franklin have thus far been one of the best duos in the Big Ten. A priority for the Purdue defense should be eliminating the big plays over the top to Bryant. He’s a deep-ball threat with 4 catches over 30 yards this season. Franklin is a polished route runner who is tough cover one-on-one, and he thrives on the intermediate routes. He’s done a lot of damage when lined up in the slot on the same side of the field as Bryant, creating matchup problems. The running game has been by committee and somewhat inconsistent. Four backs – Kaden Feagin, Josh McCray, Aidan Laughery, and freshman Cal’il Valentine – all get carries. Feagin is starting to break away from the pack some.

