{{ timeAgo('2020-12-21 08:21:50 -0600') }} football

Big Ten power poll: Call it the 'Big One and Little 13'

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Give 'em the Axe! Wisconsin capped a long season by knocking off Minnesota in their 130th meeting.
Nine weeks in the books. How did last week's results impact the power poll? Check it out.

1. Ohio State (6-0): Let's just rename the Big Ten the "Big One And Little 13."

Last week: Northwestern, W, 22-10

2. Indiana (6-1): Rodney Dangerfield has nothing on the Hoosiers.

Last week: Purdue--Cancelled

3. Northwestern (6-2): See that? It's a glass ceiling. And Fitzy keeps hitting his head against it. Go coach da Bears.

Last week: Ohio State, L, 22-10

4. Iowa (6-2): The best team no one in America is talking about. What a shame.

Last week: Michigan--Cancelled

5. Penn State (4-5): From 0-5 to 4-5 ... this was as good a coaching job as James Franklin ever has done.

Last week: Illinois, W, 56-21

6. Wisconsin (3-3): Winning the Axe makes all of those swabs up the nose worthwhile.

Last week: Minnesota, W, 20-17 OT

7. Michigan (2-4): C'mon, Jim. What are you waiting for? Just jump back to the NFL, already.

Last week: at Iowa--Cancelled

8. Minnesota (3-4): Lost: 11-win mojo of 2019. If found, call 1-800-R-O-W-T-H-E-B-O-A-T.

Last week: at Wisconsin, L, 20-17 OT

9. Nebraska (3-5): The biggest upset of 2020? The Huskers' refusal to go bowling even if asked.

Last week: at Rutgers, W, 28-21

10. Rutgers (3-6): Think Tennessee would like to have Greg Schiano as its coach right now?

Last week: Nebraska, L, 28-21

11. Maryland (2-3): It hardly felt like the Terps even had a season.

Last week: Michigan State--Cancelled

12. Michigan State (2-5): Pride didn't come before this fall. Sparty just fell from disrepair. Sad.

Last week: at Maryland--Cancelled

13. Purdue (2-4): Jeff Brohm will be on his third DC in three years. But who's counting?

Last week: at Indiana--Cancelled

14. Illinois (2-6): Bielema was a safe, easy, predictable hire. Was it the right one?

Last week: at Penn State, L, 56-21

