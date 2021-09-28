Big Ten power poll: Does 4-0 Sparty have your attention yet?

Week Five is upon us. And it's time to worship at the alter of Sparty. Anyone seen the Badgers?

1. Penn State (4-0): Think the Nittany Lions remember last year's game at IU?

This week: Indiana

Up next: at Iowa

2. Iowa (4-0): How good are the Hawkeyes? I am a bit flummoxed.

This week: at Maryland

Up next: Penn State

3. Ohio State (3-1): Should Buckeyes be worried about this trip to Rutgers? Nah.

This week: at Rutgers

Up next: Maryland

4. Michigan State (4-0): So, when is Mel Tucker gonna get an extension?

This week: Western Kentucky

Up next: at Rutgers

5. Michigan (4-0): Can Harbaugh keep winning with this cave man offense?

This week: at Wisconsin

Up next: at Nebraska

6. Maryland (4-0): Can't believe I am gonna type this: Battle of unbeatens pits Terps vs. Hawkeyes. And I'm kinda excited.



This week: Iowa

Up next: at Ohio State

7. Rutgers (3-1): First Michigan, now Ohio State, then Michigan State. Sending thoughts and prayers, Scarlet Knights ...

This week: Ohio State

Up next: Michigan State

8. Wisconsin (1-2): Not much to jump around about.

This week: Michigan

Up next: at Illinois

9. Purdue (3-1): Top RB, top TE, top WR, top DT, top CB all out. Other than that, life is great in WL.

This week: Minnesota

Up next: at Iowa (Oct. 16)

10. Minnesota (2-2): Maybe a trip to West Lafayette will cure what ails the Gophers.

This week: at Purdue

Up next: Nebraska (Oct. 16)

11. Indiana (2-2): A narrow win at Western Kentucky doesn't make me feel any better. Where's the Maalox?

This week: at Penn State

Up next: Michigan State (Oct. 16)

12. Northwestern (2-2): Remember when NU won the Big Ten West?

This week: at Nebraska

Up next: Rutgers (Oct. 16)

13. Nebraska (2-3): Thinking of those wins vs. Fordham and Buffalo makes me warm and fuzzy.

This week: Northwestern

Up next: Michigan

14. Illinois (1-4): Bowl hopes look bleak before first leaf has even fallen off a tree. Sad.

This week: Charlotte

Up next: Wisconsin