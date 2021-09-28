Big Ten power poll: Does 4-0 Sparty have your attention yet?
Week Five is upon us. And it's time to worship at the alter of Sparty. Anyone seen the Badgers?
1. Penn State (4-0): Think the Nittany Lions remember last year's game at IU?
This week: Indiana
Up next: at Iowa
2. Iowa (4-0): How good are the Hawkeyes? I am a bit flummoxed.
This week: at Maryland
Up next: Penn State
3. Ohio State (3-1): Should Buckeyes be worried about this trip to Rutgers? Nah.
This week: at Rutgers
Up next: Maryland
4. Michigan State (4-0): So, when is Mel Tucker gonna get an extension?
This week: Western Kentucky
Up next: at Rutgers
5. Michigan (4-0): Can Harbaugh keep winning with this cave man offense?
This week: at Wisconsin
Up next: at Nebraska
6. Maryland (4-0): Can't believe I am gonna type this: Battle of unbeatens pits Terps vs. Hawkeyes. And I'm kinda excited.
This week: Iowa
Up next: at Ohio State
7. Rutgers (3-1): First Michigan, now Ohio State, then Michigan State. Sending thoughts and prayers, Scarlet Knights ...
This week: Ohio State
Up next: Michigan State
8. Wisconsin (1-2): Not much to jump around about.
This week: Michigan
Up next: at Illinois
9. Purdue (3-1): Top RB, top TE, top WR, top DT, top CB all out. Other than that, life is great in WL.
This week: Minnesota
Up next: at Iowa (Oct. 16)
10. Minnesota (2-2): Maybe a trip to West Lafayette will cure what ails the Gophers.
This week: at Purdue
Up next: Nebraska (Oct. 16)
11. Indiana (2-2): A narrow win at Western Kentucky doesn't make me feel any better. Where's the Maalox?
This week: at Penn State
Up next: Michigan State (Oct. 16)
12. Northwestern (2-2): Remember when NU won the Big Ten West?
This week: at Nebraska
Up next: Rutgers (Oct. 16)
13. Nebraska (2-3): Thinking of those wins vs. Fordham and Buffalo makes me warm and fuzzy.
This week: Northwestern
Up next: Michigan
14. Illinois (1-4): Bowl hopes look bleak before first leaf has even fallen off a tree. Sad.
This week: Charlotte
Up next: Wisconsin
