Big Ten power poll: Does 4-0 Sparty have your attention yet?

Wisconsin hasn't had much to jump around about this season. (AP)

Week Five is upon us. And it's time to worship at the alter of Sparty. Anyone seen the Badgers?

1. Penn State (4-0): Think the Nittany Lions remember last year's game at IU?

This week: Indiana

Up next: at Iowa

2. Iowa (4-0): How good are the Hawkeyes? I am a bit flummoxed.

This week: at Maryland

Up next: Penn State

3. Ohio State (3-1): Should Buckeyes be worried about this trip to Rutgers? Nah.

This week: at Rutgers

Up next: Maryland

4. Michigan State (4-0): So, when is Mel Tucker gonna get an extension?

This week: Western Kentucky

Up next: at Rutgers

5. Michigan (4-0): Can Harbaugh keep winning with this cave man offense?

This week: at Wisconsin

Up next: at Nebraska

6. Maryland (4-0): Can't believe I am gonna type this: Battle of unbeatens pits Terps vs. Hawkeyes. And I'm kinda excited.

This week: Iowa

Up next: at Ohio State

7. Rutgers (3-1): First Michigan, now Ohio State, then Michigan State. Sending thoughts and prayers, Scarlet Knights ...

This week: Ohio State

Up next: Michigan State

8. Wisconsin (1-2): Not much to jump around about.

This week: Michigan

Up next: at Illinois

9. Purdue (3-1): Top RB, top TE, top WR, top DT, top CB all out. Other than that, life is great in WL.

This week: Minnesota

Up next: at Iowa (Oct. 16)

10. Minnesota (2-2): Maybe a trip to West Lafayette will cure what ails the Gophers.

This week: at Purdue

Up next: Nebraska (Oct. 16)

11. Indiana (2-2): A narrow win at Western Kentucky doesn't make me feel any better. Where's the Maalox?

This week: at Penn State

Up next: Michigan State (Oct. 16)

12. Northwestern (2-2): Remember when NU won the Big Ten West?

This week: at Nebraska

Up next: Rutgers (Oct. 16)

13. Nebraska (2-3): Thinking of those wins vs. Fordham and Buffalo makes me warm and fuzzy.

This week: Northwestern

Up next: Michigan

14. Illinois (1-4): Bowl hopes look bleak before first leaf has even fallen off a tree. Sad.

This week: Charlotte

Up next: Wisconsin

