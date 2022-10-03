Week Five is in the books. Where's your school?

1. Ohio State (5-0): It's good to be king. Fetch my scepter.



Last week: Rutgers, W, 49-10

Up next: Michigan State

2. Michigan: (5-0) Dear Coach Harbaugh: Is there still room on the bandwagon for me?

Last week: at Iowa, W, 27-14

Up next: at Indiana

3. Penn State: (5-0) How good are the Nits? They are commit-five-turnovers-and-still-win good. Nice.



Last week: Northwestern, W, 17-7

Up next: at Michigan (Oct. 15)

4. Maryland (4-1): Is TauliaTagovailoa the best-kept secret in college football? (I'm nodding my head, you just can't see it.)



Last week: Michigan State, W, 27-13

Up next: Purdue

5. Illinois (4-1): Is this the best team in the Big Ten West? I am so confused.

Last week: at Wisconsin, W, 34-10

Up next: Iowa

6. Iowa (3-2): Have we exhausted all of the Hawkeye offense jokes yet? I didn't think so. Carry on.



Last week: Michigan, L, 27-14

Up next: at Illinois

7. Purdue: (3-2): "The cradle of walk-on running backs"

Last week: at Minnesota, W, 20-10

Up next: at Maryland

8. Minnesota (4-1): Are the Golden Gophers good? Magic 8 Ball says: "Reply hazy, try again."

Last week: Purdue, L, 20-10

Up next: at Illinois (Oct. 15)

9. Rutgers (3-2): I'm not fighting Greg Schiano. That's a job for Apollo Creed.

Last week: at Ohio State, L, 49-10

Up next: Nebraska (Friday)

10. Wisconsin (2-3): What is Paul Chryst gonna do with all of those gray "Wisconsin" crewnecks?

Last week: Illinois, L, 34-10

Up next: at Northwestern

11. Indiana (3-2): Tough loss for the Hoosiers. But, I still like Tom Allen's hat.

Last week: at Nebraska, L, 35-21

Up next: Michigan

12. Michigan State (2-3): By my calculations, it comes out to roughly $4.7 million per win so far in 2022 for Sparty. #smh

Last week: at Maryland, L, 27-13

Up next: Ohio State

13. Northwestern (1-4): I wish I could tell you that you had hoops season to look forward to. But I can't lie.

Last week: at Penn State, L, 17-7

Up next: Wisconsin

14. Nebraska (2-3): Not so fast, Huskers! A win over IU isn't enough to get you out of the basement. Grab another pillow.

Last week: Indiana, W, 35-21

Up next: at Rutgers (Friday)