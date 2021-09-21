Big Ten power poll: It's great to be Penn State!
Week Four is upon us. And we have another change at the top of the poll
1. Penn State (3-0): Nits have two best wins in the league: at Wisconsin; vs. Auburn. Top that. You can't.
This week: Villanova
Up next: Indiana
2. Iowa (3-0): Counting the corn until Penn State visits on Oct. 9.
This week: Colorado State
Up next: at Maryland
3. Ohio State (2-1): How good are Bucks? Asking for a friend in Ann Arbor.
This week: Akron
Up next: at Rutgers
4. Michigan State (3-0): Mel Tucker: B1G Coach of the Year. Has a nice ring to it, doesn't it?
This week: Nebraska
Up next: Western Kentucky
5. Wisconsin (1-1): Are Badgers ready for their close-up? First, ND. Then, Michigan.
This week: Notre Dame in Chicago
Up next: Michigan
6. Michigan (3-0): Something I never thought I'd type: Can't wait for the Rutgers-Michigan game.
This week: Rutgers
Up next: at Wisconsin
7. Minnesota (2-1): You didn't think Goldy was gonna go away just because Mohamed Ibrahim got hurt, did you?
This week: Bowling Green
Up next: at Purdue
8. Maryland (3-0): Is it smoke? Mirrors? Are Terps real deal? Upcoming game at Iowa drips with intrigue.
This week: Kent State
Up next: Iowa
9. Rutgers (3-0): I've already got my Greg Schiano Halloween costume--axe included.
This week: at Michigan
Up next: Ohio State
10. Purdue (2-1): Let's call this week's visit from Illinois a "must win." Too much? No.
This week: Illinois
Up next: Minnesota
11. Indiana (1-2): Remember when IU was No. 2 in this poll? (Rubbing my eyes.)
This week: at Western Kentucky
Up next: at Penn State
12. Northwestern (1-2): Anyone seen the Wildcats? Check your milk carton.
This week: Ohio
Up next: at Nebraska
13. Nebraska (2-2): Now, close losses are considered wins. SMH.
This week: at Michigan State
Up next: Northwestern
14. Illinois (1-3): I-L-L ... Ah, forget it.
This week: at Purdue
Up next: Charlotte
