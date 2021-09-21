Big Ten power poll: It's great to be Penn State!

Week Four is upon us. And we have another change at the top of the poll

1. Penn State (3-0): Nits have two best wins in the league: at Wisconsin; vs. Auburn. Top that. You can't.



This week: Villanova

Up next: Indiana

2. Iowa (3-0): Counting the corn until Penn State visits on Oct. 9.

This week: Colorado State

Up next: at Maryland

3. Ohio State (2-1): How good are Bucks? Asking for a friend in Ann Arbor.

This week: Akron

Up next: at Rutgers

4. Michigan State (3-0): Mel Tucker: B1G Coach of the Year. Has a nice ring to it, doesn't it?

This week: Nebraska

Up next: Western Kentucky

5. Wisconsin (1-1): Are Badgers ready for their close-up? First, ND. Then, Michigan.

This week: Notre Dame in Chicago

Up next: Michigan

6. Michigan (3-0): Something I never thought I'd type: Can't wait for the Rutgers-Michigan game.

This week: Rutgers

Up next: at Wisconsin

7. Minnesota (2-1): You didn't think Goldy was gonna go away just because Mohamed Ibrahim got hurt, did you?

This week: Bowling Green

Up next: at Purdue

8. Maryland (3-0): Is it smoke? Mirrors? Are Terps real deal? Upcoming game at Iowa drips with intrigue.

This week: Kent State

Up next: Iowa

9. Rutgers (3-0): I've already got my Greg Schiano Halloween costume--axe included.



This week: at Michigan

Up next: Ohio State

10. Purdue (2-1): Let's call this week's visit from Illinois a "must win." Too much? No.



This week: Illinois

Up next: Minnesota

11. Indiana (1-2): Remember when IU was No. 2 in this poll? (Rubbing my eyes.)



This week: at Western Kentucky

Up next: at Penn State

12. Northwestern (1-2): Anyone seen the Wildcats? Check your milk carton.

This week: Ohio

Up next: at Nebraska

13. Nebraska (2-2): Now, close losses are considered wins. SMH.

This week: at Michigan State

Up next: Northwestern

14. Illinois (1-3): I-L-L ... Ah, forget it.

This week: at Purdue

Up next: Charlotte