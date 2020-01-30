MORE: Chris Kramer | Jim Everett | Tim Stratton | Rodney Carter | Ryan Russell | Mike Phipps | Jim Schwantz | Dustin Keller



It's difficult to imagine that JaJuan Johnson is 30 years old and has been out of Purdue since the 2010-11 season. But he'll always have a special place in the memory of Boilermaker fans no matter how long he's gone.

Johnson left campus as the seventh highest scorer in school history (1,919), averaging 13.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2 blocks. Johnson was the 2011 Big Ten Player of the Year, the 2011 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and a two-time first-team all-league selection. His No. 25 hangs from the Mackey Arena rafters in honor of him earning consensus All-American honors as a senior.

The 6-10 Johnson was a first-round pick (No. 27) in the 2011 NBA draft by the Nets and subsequently traded to the Celtics. The Indianapolis native played in 36 games for the Celtics in 2011-12, was in the D League the following season before heading overseas for the 2013-14 season where he remains today. Johnson has played in Italy, China, Russia and Turkey.



A product of Franklin Central High, Johnson was part of a foundational recruiting class along with E'Twaun Moore and Robbie Hummel that arrived in West Lafayette in 2007.

GoldandBlack.com caught with Johnson a few weeks ago from his home base in Turkey.

GoldandBlack.com: Tell me where you are playing?

Johnson: I am in Istanbul, Turkey (with Bahçeşehir Koleji). First year with this team. Season is going good. Averaging 16 and 7

GoldandBlack.com: How long have you been playing overseas?

Johnson: I have been overseas seven or eight years. Almost lose track.

GoldandBlack.com: How is the money?

Johnson: Yes, you make good money. I enjoy it. But at the end of the day, it’s a job. I still love to play and compete. I am seeing different cities. But, it’s still a job.

GoldandBlack.com: How often do you get back to the states?

Johnson: I get back every summer. I moved to California this past summer with my fiance. I come home quite a bit.

GoldandBlack.com: Do you still follow Purdue?

Johnson: Yes, but not as much. Usually around twitter. I still talk to Coach Painter here and there. Elliott. I try to check in to see how they are doing. I probably speak to Robbie the most. E’Twaun here and there. Kramer here and there.

GoldandBlack.com: What is your favorite place to play?

Johnson: I would say Istanbull. It’s a great city as far as history and food, the entertainment. It has a little bit of everything. The scenery is really nice. There is so much you can do and see. It keeps you entertained. It has been pretty fun.

GoldandBlack.com: The worst?

Johnson: Russia. By far. It’s always kind of gloomy, dark. It kinda reflects on the people a little bit. It is what it is.

GoldandBlack.com: Were you frustrated not make the NBA?

Johnson: Definitley, definitley. Maybe not recently. But I think everything happens for a reason. I am exactly where I am supposed to be. I try to keep that perspective. At the end of the day, I am still making good money. I am using basketball as a stepping stone for when I am finished playing whenever that might be, branching into something else after that.

GoldandBlack.com: Why do you think you didn’t make it?

Johnson: I never really got a reason. The older you get, you just have to understand the business side. I got into a different situation with a lot of veterans. It’s good as far as gaining knowledge. But the best experience is going out and playing. I was very limited where I was at. Then I got traded to Houston and it was a situation where they drafted two forwards at my position. After that, I had a few opportunities. But I waited out for the money. Was it worth taking that risk? I always felt more comfortable playing it safe.

GoldandBlack.com: What’s your next job once basketball is finished?

Johnson: I really enjoy real estate. I own a few properties in Indianapolis. I’m trying to figure it out. I kind of in the middle of my career. I am trying to figure out what I like and don’t like. What I want to do when I am done playing.

GoldandBlack.com: How much longer can you play?

Johnson: I think I can play five more years for sure. It depends on the family situation and how my body is holding up. I have been pretty fortunate with my health. That has been a blessing.