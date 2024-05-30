Purdue basketball's scheduled non-conference trip out West saw a shake up on Thursday as two of the previous participants backed out of their contract. Notre Dame and Arkansas, who were originally in the four team field are out, and will be replaced by North Carolina State and Ole Miss.

The field undergoes changes ahead of what is to be the second annual Rady Children's Invitational Tournament. The event will be on November 28-29, with the championship and third-place games occurring on day two. The first round matchups are to be announced.

Purdue is pretty familiar with one of the new teams in the field, having just played North Carolina State in the 2024 Final Four, where the Boilermakers won 63-50. The Wolfpack will have a much different look, however, losing key players in DJ Burns, DJ Horne, and Casey Morsell from last year's Cinderella squad. In seven all-time meetings, Purdue is 3-4 against North Carolina State, but have won each of the last three matchups.

As has been the case in recent years, Purdue's non-conference slate is expected to be a challenging one. Possibly matchups with NC State, Ole Miss and BYU are now in addition to Alabama, Marquette and Texas A&M.