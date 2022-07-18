 GoldandBlack - Chariot Auto Group's Monday Night Memories: Aidan O'Connell and the MCB
Chariot Auto Group's Monday Night Memories: Aidan O'Connell and the MCB

Our sponsor Chariot Autogroup, of which Twin City is part.
Alan Karpick and Nate Barrett
special to GoldandBlack.com

In the newest installment of our Monday Night Memories series brought to you by Chariot Auto Group, Purdue standout quarterback Aidan O'Connell recalls the Boilermaker offense's magical performance in Nashville that led to a dramatic 48-45 win over Tennessee.

Also, O'Connell discusses preparations for the 2022 season, and his appearance on Tuesday night (July 19, 6 p.m.) at Bruno's (212 Brown Street, West Lafayette) with fellow bowl game heroes tight end Payne Durham and receiver Broc Thompson. For those interested in attending Tuesday night's event, contact tom_schott@ymail.com. The cost is $50, and seating is limited. The price includes pizza, soft drinks, autographed photos of the trio, and a Q/A session. Venmo @railsplitters; Paypal: tom_schott@ymail.com.


{{ article.author_name }}