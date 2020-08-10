 Purdue University football basketball
University Book Store Headlines: 8.10.2020

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Brohm OK with spring football if need be - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier

Opponent preview: Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com

Power 5 commissioners hold emergency meeting - CBS Sports

Videos: Karlaftis, Bell and Barnes after practice - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue official 2020 roster - GoldandBlack.com

College football in limbo -MLive.com

Comprehensive list of NCAA paycuts since March - Googledocs

How MAC shutdown will effect college sports - ESPN

Saturday Simulcast--Drafting Purdue's best quarterbacks - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Battle of the Brands -- Report from Noblesville - GoldandBlack.com

OTHER

Gold and Black @30 -- Vol. 23 - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue updates COVID results - GoldandBlack.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Bill Bylsma (1946) Offensive Guard, Football

Marv Adams (dec.) (1950) Running Back, Football

Marty Scott (1963) Tight End, Football

Justin Scott (1986) Free Safety, Football

Jarrett Burgess (1990) Wide Receiver, Football

Kory Taylor (1999) Wide Receiver, Football

{{ article.author_name }}