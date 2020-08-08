Saturday Simulcast: Drafting Purdue's best quarterbacks
Related: Drafting the top running backs | Drafting the top DBs | Drafting the top receivers | Drafting the top defensive linemen | Drafting the top special teams players | Drafting the top linebackers | Drafting the top offensive linemen | Drafting the top tight ends
In the ninth and final episode of our draft, watch or listen as Dienhart and Karpick hash through top Boilermaker best tight ends of all time.
To listen:
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.