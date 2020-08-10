Wherever P.J. Fleck goes, he wins.

After making Western Michigan a force in the MAC, Fleck has made Minnesota matter for the first time since the 1960s. Last’s 11-2 season represented the most victories in a season for the program since 1904, as Minnesota raced to a 9-0 start, a No. 8 ranking and came oh-so-close to winning the Big Ten West before losing the regular-season finale vs. Wisconsin. The Golden Gophers capped the season with an Outback Bowl victory vs. No. 12 Auburn.

The good times should continue to roll in Dinkytown in 2020. The bulk of the key players return on offense. But know this: coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca left for the same job at Penn State. Mike Sanford and Matt Simon are the new co-offensive coordinators, with Sanford coaching quarterbacks and Simon retaining his duties as wide receivers coach.

Still, there is lots to like on the Minnesota offense, beginning with junior quarterback Tanner Morgan. He is one of the most efficient passers in the nation in 2019.

Yes, Tyler Johnson is gone and Rashod Bateman has opted out. Still, Minnesota has lots of good pass-catching options back led by junior Chris Autman-Bell. Keep an eye on massive junior tight end Jake Paulson.



Even better news: All five starting linemen are back, with junior guard Blaise Andries getting star billing. Junior running back Mohamed Ibrahim will carry the load with Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks gone.

While the offense teems with potential, the defense has work to do. Minnesota lost seven of its top eight tacklers and saw four defenders picked in the NFL draft. Players like safety Antoine Winfield, end Carter Coughlin and linebacker Kamal Martin are gone.

All eyes are on the line, which needs more playmakers. Notre Dame senior transfer Micah Dew-Treadway is a big anchor on the interior. Junior end Esezi Otomoewo is one to watch, too.

The secondary has building blocks in safeties Benjamin St. Juste (senior) and Jordan Howard (junior) along with senior corner Coney Durr. And the linebacking unit has potential with junior Mariano Sori-Marin leading the way.