PURDUE BASKETBALL
Weekly Word: Coming of age, new D coordinator and more - GoldandBlack.com
Upon further review: Purdue's win over Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com
Wolverines: The perfect bounce back - TheWolverine.com
Women face Wisconsin tonight - Journal & Courier
Iowa's McCaffrey gives hints about future Big Ten schedules - Hawk Central
Michigan travels to play Purdue - MGoBlue.com
Trey Kaufman's stats - MaxPreps
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Ex-Georgia coach Jim Donnan has played big role in shaping new Purdue co-DC - GoldandBlack.com
Exit interview: K J.D. Dellinger - GoldandBlack.com
Watts will be back - GoldandBlack.com
Neal won't be back - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Volleyball opens season at No. 1 Wisconsin - Journal & Courier
Shondell talks 2021 season - Journal & Courier
Always aggressive podcast - Purduesports.com
Scott out as Pac-12 commish - ESPN
Cleveland, Newton grab Big Ten preseason honors - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Dean Bordigioni (1959) Linebacker, Football
Darrin Trieb (1968) Linebacker, Football
Matt ten Dam (1974) Center, Men's Basketball
Taylor Stubblefield (1982) Wide Receiver, Football
Cortez Smith (1989) Wide Receiver, Football
