The images flash before George Karlaftis' eyes. Ryan Kerrigan, J.J. Watt ... Those are the players Purdue's star freshman defensive end wants to be like. So, he watches film of them--and others--as much as two hours a day, all in the pursuit of improvement.

"We have a huge data base with our film stuff here," said Karlaftis. "I watch old guys. I watch a lot of Ryan Kerrigan. I'll watch him in college and J.J. Watt in college, and them in the NFL. I will see what they are doing and try to add that to my game and emulate that."

It's all about becoming a better end. And, it's working. How good has Karlaftis been since arriving early for spring ball? The 6-4, 265-pound West Lafayette High School product leads the team in sacks with six and in tackles for loss with 14.5. He even has an interception while ranking third on the squad in tackles with 46.

"He still has a lot of moments of freshman-ness," said defensive line coach Kevin Wolthausen. "He studies the game very hard. He spends a lot of time watching tape of both himself and other players who played his position, both college and NFL. He's a sponge. It's exciting to watch his growth."

No doubt, Karlaftis arguably has been Purdue’s top player on defense and one of the best freshmen on the team … and in the nation. He appears destined to be a Freshman All-American.

Karlaftis and the Boilermaker defense will have their work cut out for them this Saturday when Purdue (4-6 overall, 3-4 Big Ten) plays at Wisconsin (7-2 overall; 5-2 Big Ten) in 4 p.m. ET kickoff. The Badgers are a big, physical offense led by running back Jonathan Taylor, who operates behind a massive line.

"Wisconsin has been known for their o-linemen," said Karlaftis. "Their crowd will cheer for their o-linemen, and that's not really normal. They are big, they have long arms, they all are gonna weigh about 300-330 pounds. They are gonna be quick. And they are gonna be very mature and make good decisions and be very technically sound. It’s gonna be a challenge."

Karlaftis is ready for this. In addition to film study, he has worked often to refine his footwork ... get-off ... power ... hands. And he also consults frequently with fellow West Lafayette High product Chike Okeafor, who starred at Purdue (1994-98) before enjoying a successful NFL career at defensive end.

"I talk to him about every day," said Karlaftis. "He’s like my uncle. It doesn't' have to be about football. Just about life. He’ll call me. We'll text about every day. He’s great."

To say that Karlaftis has lived up to the hype would be an understatement. In fact, you could say he has exceeded the hype. That’s impressive when you consider Karlaftis arrived on campus with one of the glossiest resumes of any Boilermaker recruit in the last 50 years.

• Consensus four-star recruit

• No. 2 player in Indiana according to rivals.com

•U.S. Army All-American Bowl participant

•Indiana Class 3A Player of the Year

On and on it went for Karlaftis, who has been a wrecking ball all season for the Boilermakers.

“I think nowadays, more and more, freshmen are playing across the country,” said Jeff Brohm. “Everyone wants to play. You got to just make sure they're ready to play. If they want to play, they need to make sure they do their part. Certain guys that really stand out when you look at Rondale (Moore) first got here, he put in the time, put in the effort, he pushed himself. That's why he was ready to go game one.

“You look at George Karlaftis, he enrolled early, in three months changed his body drastically. He's put in the time and effort every single day. We need more guys to do it to that extreme. Not everyone is going to be up to working that hard at it, but you have to push the envelope and you have to make them understand if you want to be great, do something special, it doesn't just happen. You can't work hard a few days out of the week and not the others.”

Karlaftis understood that. And has thrived because of it.