It was another tough week for the AP top five. Virginia (8-1) lost their first game of the year, 69-61, to Houston at home. Houston (11-1) was #1 in the rankings the week before before losing to Alabama (9-2) which moved Purdue (11-0) up to #1.



Purdue is now one of 5 remaining undefeated teams. UConn is 12-0 with a handful of quality wins including beating Oregon, Alabama, and Iowa State. They don't have the upper echelon win that Purdue has, but they have dominated throughout their schedule, with each win coming by double-figures. The other three undefeated teams are Mississippi State, Utah State, and New Mexico.



Purdue has their two easiest games of the season coming up, with a game against two over-300 ranked opponents on KenPom, New Orleans and Florida A&M that will close out their 2022 schedule.



The New Year will kick start Purdue's Big Ten schedule in full. They host Rutgers on January 2nd. Rutgers gave Purdue their first loss last season after an 8-0 start and knocked Purdue off the #1 ranking in Purdue's only week on top of the poll last season.