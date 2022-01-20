Entrance Interview: Purdue DT Mo Omonode

For Mo Omonode, it was a short drive to campus.

A product of nearby West Lafayette High School, Omonode is one of four defensive linemen in Purdue's Class of 2022, joining Joe Strickland, Nic Caraway and J.P. Deeter.

Omonode was one of the last commitments in this class, which could include other players in February during the second signing period.

At 6-1, Omonode lacks ideal height by Big Ten standards, but he compensates with a work ethic and passion that are unmatched. He plays with leverage and already has advanced strength. And Omonode is getting a jump on his career by enrolling early and taking part in spring drills.

Omonode joins George and Yanni Karlaftis as recent West Lafayette High standouts to play for the Boilermakers, a list that also includes current walk-ons Kyle Adams (QB) and Caleb Krockover (K).



West Side also sent d-end/linebacker Chike Okeafor to Purdue in 1994, and offensive tackle Peyton Truitt in 2015. Okeafor was a third-round pick in the 1999 NFL draft, playing until 2009. And West Lafayette High grad Jonathan Briggs left Purdue as its best-ever kicker in 1987.



GoldandBlack.com spoke to Omonode for an Entrance Interview.

